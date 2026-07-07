‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ moves up release date to July after movie leaks online

Paramount+ advanced the release of ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,’ giving fans their first official look after the film leaked online.

‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ is arriving earlier than expected after months of uncertainty around its release. Paramount has moved the animated film’s global premiere to July 25 on Paramount+, after it was previously set for an October 9 release. Variety reports that the movie was first planned for theaters before the studio shifted it to streaming in December 2025. The new date also comes after the full film reportedly leaked online in April. Entertainment Weekly described the trailer as the project's official first look following the unauthorized release.

The trailer brings back Aang years after the events of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, with the character still carrying the weight of being the world’s last airbender. The official logline says, “Avatar Aang, the world’s last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.” The trailer also introduces Tagah, an ancient airbender voiced by Dave Bautista, who may have a way to restore the Air Nomads.

Team Avatar rides Appa in ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, along with director Lauren Montgomery, described the film as both a sequel to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and a prequel to ‘The Legend of Korra.’ The story is set roughly 10 years after Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Toph helped end the Fire Nation war in the original series finale. DiMartino said one of the team’s first choices was to show the group as adults because "aging up the characters made sense."

Zuko, Toph, Sokka, Aang, and Katara in ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

The new voice cast includes Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, and Dionne Quan as Toph. Tagah's arrival appears to push Aang into a larger question about the future of the Air Nomads. In the trailer, Aang seems hopeful that Tagah can help him restore his culture, but the footage also suggests that the new character has his own view of what it means to be an airbender. DiMartino told EW that Tagah was designed to be “a bit mysterious.” EW reported that the full 90-minute film leaked online in April, and a 26-year-old man in Singapore was later arrested in connection with the incident. DiMartino told the outlet that the leak was disappointing, while Montgomery called it a “devastating” moment for the team. Konietzko also said the film had already gone through one major change after moving from theaters to Paramount+, before the unauthorized release added another setback.

Fire Lord Zuko in a still from ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

The film is the first project from Avatar Studios, the Nickelodeon Animation division launched in 2021 to expand the animated universe. Montgomery also stated that the movie maintains the franchise’s hand-drawn spirit, even as the team worked on a larger-scale feature. Studio Mir, which worked on ‘The Legend of Korra,’ and Flying Bark Productions were also part of the animation process. Konietzko said the team eventually came back to the idea that ‘Avatar’ was always rooted in “a love letter to Japanese anime.”

Katara in a still from ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ (Image Source: Paramount+)

‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ follows the adult version of Aang and Team Avatar as they face a new threat connected to the future of airbending. It will also be part of Paramount+’s larger push for the animated franchise, with ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ already in development as the next sequel series after ‘The Legend of Korra’. For fans who have waited to see the official version after the April leak, the new date means Aang’s return is now only weeks away.