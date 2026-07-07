AI actor Tilly Norwood lands first leading role in a coming of age comedy-drama despite criticism

Tilly Norwood's new movie puts the AI performer back at the center of Hollywood's debate over synthetic actors.

Tilly Norwood is moving from industry controversy to a lead role in a movie. The AI-generated “actor,” who became a flashpoint in Hollywood and the wider entertainment industry's debate over AI performers, is set to front her first feature film, 'Misaligned.' Variety reported that the project comes from Particle 6, the AI-focused studio behind Norwood. The announcement gives the computer-generated character a lead role in a full-length film less than a year after her unveiling sparked criticism from actors, filmmakers, and SAG-AFTRA. 'Misaligned' is being described as a comedy-drama and a coming-of-age story set inside the “Tillyverse.” The story follows Tilly, an AI being who exists in a digital world rather than a physical body. She has no childhood or lived experience of her own, but has access to other people’s experiences through data. The story changes when a rogue bot from the dark web pushes her beyond her guardrails, awakening desires, impulses, and ambitions.

The film is also being positioned as Particle 6’s first full-length AI feature. The production will use a hybrid model, with directors, writers, and editors working with AI specialists. Traditional crew members are also expected to receive AI training and mentorship during the process. Particle 6 founder Eline van der Velden said the company’s work has shown that AI can support narrative filmmaking only with “human craft, skill, judgement and time.” That human element is now part of how Particle 6 is framing the project, but Norwood’s involvement is still likely to bring the earlier debate back into focus. SAG-AFTRA issued a statement on September 30, 2025, after Norwood was presented as an AI-generated “actor” reportedly seeking representation. The union said, "To be clear, 'Tilly Norwood' is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation." It also warned signatory producers that synthetic performers cannot be used without complying with contractual obligations regarding notice and bargaining.

AI character Tilly Norwood in a scene-style image shared on Instagram (Image Source: Instagram/@tillynorwood)

The reaction to Norwood made her one of the most recognizable AI-generated figures in Hollywood's debate over AI performers. Actors and filmmakers raised concerns that AI characters could take work away from human performers or use their likenesses without their consent. Particle 6 has continued to describe Norwood as a creative project rather than a direct replacement for actors. With 'Misaligned,' that argument now moves from social media statements and industry panels to a feature film built around the AI character herself. Van der Velden said the movie will be “funny, chaotic and self-aware,” while also addressing questions of identity, performance, and fears about AI. That makes the project unusually close to the real-life conversation around Norwood, because the film’s plot is about an AI character trying to understand what it means to become more human. The announcement also comes at a time when studios, unions, and creators are still working through how AI tools should be used in film and television. For that reason, 'Misaligned' is not just a debut role for Norwood, but another test case for how Hollywood responds to synthetic performers.

'Misaligned' is currently in early development, with key collaborators still being attached. No release date, director, or human cast members have been announced yet. The film will be produced as part of Particle 6’s wider slate of AI production, co-production, and service work across film, television, and commercial projects. More details are expected as the company moves forward with the feature and as the industry reaction to Norwood’s first lead role continues to unfold.