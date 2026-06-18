Does ‘Toy Story 5’ have post-credits scene? Woody and Co. receive an epic ending after two decades

'Toy Story 5' is tracking to have the highest opening weekend in the franchise, causing speculation about the sequel.

'Toy Story 5' is set to hit the big screens on June 19. The franchise has built a massive legacy across decades, with each movie being a blockbuster, except the spin-off 'Lightyear.' The first two movies had no post-credits scenes. However, in later movies, possibly due to the franchise's success, both mid-credits and post-credits scenes have been incorporated to lay a blueprint for the future. In the fourth installment, there were five post-credits scenes. The first three scenes focused on Bo and Woody and their shenanigans with other carnival toys. The fourth one concentrated on a budding love story between Forky and Knifey. The final one reveals that Combat Carl was indeed not left hanging and received his long-awaited high-five from Duke Caboom.

Woody and Buzz hugging in 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: Pixar)

The fifth movie indeed finds Bo and Woody where they were seen in the first three post-credits scenes. They are still helping carnival toys find their forever home. The duo reunites with other toys in Bonnie's house when technology disrupts their comrades. The gang again goes on the adventure of a lifetime, but is it the end of the road for them, or does Pixar plan to bring them back? Nothing has been announced yet, but if there are indeed plans, there is a high possibility that a post-credits scene would be incorporated in the movie to prepare the audience. As per Slash Film, there is one post-credits scene and a mid-credits scene. These scenes are a must-watch for franchise fans and indeed provide hints about where Woody and company would go from here.

Still of Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head in 'Toy Story 5' (Image Source: Pixar)

Andrew Stanton, who is helming the new installment, said "never say never" when asked about the sixth installment. During an interview with ScreenRant, the director shared that there are many stories they can weave from the toys and their experiences with Bonnie, and later, like in the third film, the gang could pursue adventures with other kids. "So hopefully, I think that's the pattern, if it keeps going. So I always knew that there was a natural possibility to just follow Bonnie, and just follow her life, and just see what happens to the toys if it keeps going," Stanton explained. "So there was always that seed. It's like a series that doesn't know it's going to get picked up for the next season. We'd always end it as it could end here, but we've passed the badge on from Woody to Jessie at the end of 4, just in case it keeps going. So it's always been that kind of mindset."

The TOY STORY franchise is now the highest-rated major film franchise in Rotten Tomatoes history.



• TOY STORY (1995) — 100%

• TOY STORY 2 (1999) — 100%

• TOY STORY 3 (2010) — 98%

• TOY STORY 4 (2019) — 97%

• TOY STORY 5 (2026) — 93%

pic.twitter.com/NFdaDCYUBL — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 16, 2026

Ultimately, the existence of a sixth movie will depend on 'Toy Story' 5's box office performance. Right now it is expected to earn $150 million domestically in its opening weekend, which will be the highest for the franchise to date. If this performance continues, it is safe to say that a sixth adventure is on the cards.