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‘Harold & Kumar 4’ finally gets the casting, production update fans have been waiting for

Greh Shapiro finally revealed some exciting updates about the return of the highly anticipated 'Harold & Kumar 4,' and it's great news for the fans.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Still from 'Harold & Kumar' (Cover Image Source: New Line Cinema/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection | Mary Evans)
Still from 'Harold & Kumar' (Cover Image Source: New Line Cinema/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection | Mary Evans)

Greg Shapiro has spilled the tea on 'Harold & Kumar 4,' and fans are ecstatic. For those unaware, 'Harold & Kumar' is a successful long-running comedy franchise starring John Cho, Kal Penn, and Neil Patrick Harris. The last film was released after Penn had served as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration. These movies have been incredibly successful, grossing around $102.8 million against a $40 million budget. Over several years, the movies have attracted a cult following eagerly awaiting the fourth installment.

Producer Greg Shapiro attends the premiere of
Producer Greg Shapiro attends the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty" at the Dolby Theatre (Image Source: Getty Images |Jason LaVeris / Contributor)

Speculations about the fourth installment have been rife since the release of 'A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas' in 2011. Following the release of 'A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas' in 2011, speculation about a fourth installment continued for years. It wasn't until 2023 that screenwriters and directors Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg confirmed to Comic Book that a fourth installment was in development. In June 2025, Lionsgate officially announced the fourth installment, with Hurwitz and Schlossberg serving as both director and writer. Josh Heald was also announced as a writer and Shapiro returned as a producer. Then, negotiations were on with Cho and Penn, but there were no updates regarding Harris. 

Still from 'Harold & Kumar' ( Image Source: New Line | Everett Collection)
Still from 'Harold & Kumar' ( Image Source: New Line | Everett Collection)

During the 60th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), Shapiro revealed that “Everybody’s back,” according to THR. Speaking at the expanded KVIFF Industry Days program, the producer stated that he is hopeful the movie will begin filming soon. He claimed that the screenplay is currently being written. The comment suggests the franchise's key cast members could all return. It isn't really a surprise that the acclaimed trio is back, as Cho, Penn, and the filmmakers have repeatedly expressed their desire to return to the franchise.

Still from 'Harold & Kumar' ( Image Source: New Line | Everett Collection)
Still from 'Harold & Kumar' ( Image Source: New Line | Everett Collection)

Shapiro also shared some behind-the-scenes secrets of the popular franchise. The producer claimed there were some struggles during production, but ultimately, a compromise came to the rescue. "There were different directors on each movie, and they are comedies, so you want to reach as broad an audience as possible. So there are a couple of people in some of those three movies that the directors did not want. I can’t tell you who they are, but one of them ended up being just a remarkable surprise," the producer explained. "And then there was another one, an underground comedy star that the director wanted that the studio refused to put in, and we somehow won that battle on that person. And it’s just one of the funniest moments in the movie."

Still from Neil Patrick Harris from 'Harold & Kumar' ( Image Source: Lionsgate)
Still from Neil Patrick Harris from 'Harold & Kumar' ( Image Source: Lionsgate)

This update aligns with what Hurwitz shared on his social media back in March, 2026. "Finished some other work on our plate and recently started working on the script!" the director-writer stated on X. The project is especially significant for Hurwitz because he co-wrote Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and later co-directed Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. The franchise mainly follows Korean American Harold Lee and Indian American Kumar Patel across several adventures. Neil Patrick Harris plays an exaggerated version of himself in each of the movies. 

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