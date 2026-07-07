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Why ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ author cut ties with Paramount’s movie adaptation: ‘I will not watch it’

Tomi Adeyemi hints at behind-the-scenes tension surrounding the film adaptation of her bestselling novel
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Tomi Adeyemi attends the "Origin" New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Staff)
Tomi Adeyemi attends the "Origin" New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

Fans of 'Children of Blood and Bone' were left surprised because of a shocking update from Tomi Adeyemi. The adaptation from Paramount is set for a 2027 release, and initially Adeyemi promoted the title and also kept fans in the loop. She was involved in the inner machinations as both an executive producer and co-writer. However, fans were concerned when she stopped posting about the project. To address the speculations once and for all, the New York Times best-selling author uploaded a TikTok. Through the video, she attempted to answer the question, "Why don't you post about the adaptation of your first film adaptation anymore?" The clip included screenshots of several messages, hinting at certain behind-the-scenes issues. “For everyone who’s been asking - I’m answering this question once and for all,” the author wrote in the video's caption. 

Tomi Adeyemi, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author poses with her book,
Tomi Adeyemi, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author poses with her book, "Children of Blood and Bone" (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marla Aufmuth / Contributor)

The first message appears to be a screenshot from a group with her fans called 'Tominators.' “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That's all," the author shared. “From this point on, if you want to support me, you can purchase any edition of the trilogy at a local independent children’s book store (Books of Wonder, NYC)," she urged her followers in a separate message. The next screenshot appears to be from a chat thread with 'cbb. amandla stenberg.' In all probability, the recipient in this case is Amandla Stenberg, who is set to star in the adaptation as Princess Amari. 

@tomi.adeyemi ✨🐉 for everyone’s who’s been asking - i’m answering this question once and for all. #childrenofbloodandbone #tomiadeyemi #booktok #blackbooktok ♬ original sound - shaalo_

The author's message read, “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me.” Adeyemi appears to be replying to a plea from the actress, who wished to "reconnect as human beings." However, the plea was rejected because the author blocked the recipient. In another set of messages, she clarified her position on the adaptation. "And lastly, since someone asked, I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it. It’s been painful holding this back from you all. And I’m sorry if any of you thought I didn’t care. I will always care about the US. More than any glitter,” the author wrote. 

In the comment section, the author further shared that she did not want anyone to boycott the adaptation. The step she took was not out of animosity, but to protect her peace. “I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. I wrote this for us. I fought for us. I’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because I can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes,” she responded to one of her fans. While the video hints at behind-the-scenes tension, the exact circumstances remain under wraps. This is not the first time Stenberg has become the center of controversy because of her role in the movie. Her casting drew intense backlash because Princess Amari had been described as having “dark copper skin” in the book.

Amandla Stenberg arrives for the Paramount Pictures 2026 CinemaCon (Image Source: Getty Images | Candice Ward / Stringer)
Amandla Stenberg arrives for the Paramount Pictures 2026 CinemaCon (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Candice Ward / Stringer)

In a since-deleted Instagram reel, the actress defended herself, as per Page Six. “I would never navigate my career blindly and ignorantly, not thinking about my skin tone or the space that I occupy. I would never go after a role that I didn’t feel like was right for me to chase,” she insisted. Back then, she also asserted that her casting had Adeyemi's blessings. The movie also stars Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Regina King, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Viola Davis. Similar to the book, it will follow a young girl going on a journey of a lifetime to restore the magic that was violently taken away from her people.

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