‘DWTS’ and ‘RJ Decker’ set for surprising crossover with pro cameos no one saw coming

'DWTS' pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy will appear on 'RJ Decker' for a crossover event with 'The Bachelor' alum

'Dancing With the Stars' pros are heading to Florida. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are set to appear in the Season 2 premiere of the procedural crime drama 'R.J. Decker,' according to Entertainment Weekly. The official social media of both shows have released pictures featuring the pros flaunting beachwear instead of ballroom gowns. The real-life couple is seen smiling in the photos. One of them also has Jenna showing off her moves. A glimpse of those moves is also visible in the trailer. The outlet reports that the appearance is part of a crossover event between the two ABC shows that will air on the same day. The pros will also be accompanied by season 33 Mirrorball champion and former Bachelor Joey Graziadei.

Former 'Bachelor' Joey Graziadei on the sets of 'RJ Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

'Dancing With the Stars' is set to come back for a highly anticipated season 35. The last season was a blockbuster in terms of ratings. The dance competition had its biggest premiere in five years, and a 1.1 rating in the 18–49 demographic. The season also concluded with a bang, earning a whopping 9.24 million total viewers. The producers have left no stone unturned for the upcoming season. The upcoming season will feature beloved celebrities like Guillermo Rodriguez and social media sensations such as Ciara Miller. Only two pros have been confirmed to date: Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

Jenna Johnson on the sets of 'RJ Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

Seeing that Jenna and Val have been brought on for this crossover, it can be assumed that both will also participate in some capacity. Confirmed couplings will be announced soon. 'DWTS' is experiencing a resurgence of sorts, having been nominated in the 'Outstanding Reality Competition Program' category at the Emmys, for the first time in a decade. The show also just hosted an immensely successful live fan convention from July 31 to August 2 in Palm Springs, California, in the Acrisure Arena.

Jenna Johnson and Val on the sets of 'RJ Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

'R.J. Decker' also had a fantastic freshman season. It quickly became ABC's most-watched premiere in the 10 pm slot in the last five years. 'R.J. Decker' follows the titular character as he takes a variety of cases in Florida. In his investigations, he is helped by his journalist ex, her police detective wife, his former cellmate, and a shadowy woman who once sent him to prison. The show stars Scott Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia “Emi” Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody “Mel” Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish” Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix. ABC will be hoping that both shows continue their successful runs when they return on Tuesday, September 15. 'DWTS' will premiere in the 8 pm slot, and 'R.J. Decker' will follow at 10 pm.