MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Stephen King’s chilling horror story is finally getting a Prime Video series

The 1980 horror story ‘Crouch End’ is getting a six-part limited series with casting underway
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Stephen King attends the premiere of "The Life of Chuck" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)
Stephen King attends the premiere of "The Life of Chuck" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Stephen King’s back catalog has grown even bigger. ‘Crouch End,’ the 1980 short story by King, has been officially picked up for a six-part limited series on Prime Video. The story is a rare section of King’s world. This is the only story he has written set in London, and the title is borrowed from the real North London area. It first came out in the horror anthology, ‘New Tales of the Cthulhu Mythos,’ and the Lovecraftian connection is deep. It was later integrated by King into his ‘Nightmares & Dreamscapes’ series, which was briefly revived for short television runs in 2006 via TNT’s anthology program, per Comic Basics.

Steven King at the 2024 Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College on November 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
Steven King at the 2024 Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College on November 23, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

This time, the story is given its full expansion. According to the official synopsis, “London never sleeps deeply, and its dreams are uneasy. When global movie star Doris Freeman bursts into a London police station claiming that strange phenomena are behind the disappearance of her husband, police inspector Ted Vetter must investigate whether she’s telling the truth, whether she could be a murderer, or whether there’s something even more chilling at play…” The story is being adapted for the screen by Paul Tomalin. Anyone who has seen ‘Bodies’ will recognize him.

All six episodes are being directed by Tom Shankland, who has directed ‘The Serpent.’ Produced by Mammoth Screen and Fifth Season, executive producers include Tomalin, Shankland, Damien Timmer, Rebecca Keane, and Ben Irving. Tomalin was not shy about his joy over scoring the project. Speaking with Variety, Tomalin said, “After reading ‘Crouch End’ some years back, Stephen King’s vivid prose has haunted my nightmares ever since. Having the honour to adapt it with the incredible team at Mammoth, Fifth Season and Amazon alongside director Tom Shankland is a dream come true. I couldn’t be more excited to bring this thrilling tale to the screen.” 

Books by Stephen King (Image Source: Instagram | @stephenking)
Books by Stephen King (Image Source: Instagram | @stephenking)

Meanwhile, Nicole Clemens, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios’ VP of International Originals, described the project as a showcase for King and the creative team behind it. She described King as “one of the defining storytellers of our time” and the pairing of Tomalin’s “character-driven vision” and Shankland’s direction as a winning combination that will “grip audiences worldwide.” ‘Crouch End’ will be the first Stephen King adaptation ever produced in the UK, shot on the ground in the city that inspired it. Casting has begun, and it is attracting interest from industry, though no actors have yet been confirmed. The premiere date is to be decided. For the time being, King readers have been told that one of his less famous, more underrated stories is finally getting screen treatment almost 50 years after it first freaked them out.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Coyote vs Acme’ gives hope to shelved projects after Disney cancels another major live-action reboot
MOVIES

‘Coyote vs Acme’ gives hope to shelved projects after Disney cancels another major live-action reboot

The live-action ‘Gargoyles’ reboot, which was in early development at Disney+, is no longer moving forward
3 hours ago
Gal Gadot reveals why she left ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I saw the way...’
MOVIES

Gal Gadot reveals why she left ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I saw the way...’

Gal Gadot claims that James Gunn and the team wanted her back as ‘Wonder Woman’ in the DCU
6 hours ago
Zack Snyder’s long-awaited film finally gets trailer and premiere date after 20 years
REBEL MOON (2023)

Zack Snyder’s long-awaited film finally gets trailer and premiere date after 20 years

Two of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' stars reunite for the upcoming thriller titled 'The Last Photograph'
8 hours ago
‘Off Campus’ breakout star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’
MOVIES

‘Off Campus’ breakout star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

A breakout star from 'Off Campus' has landed a role alongside Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid’s Secret', with Paul Feig directing the Lionsgate thriller.
10 hours ago
What is Chris Hansen’s ‘Primetime’ dispute? Controversy surrounding Robert Pattinson's film explained
MOVIES

What is Chris Hansen’s ‘Primetime’ dispute? Controversy surrounding Robert Pattinson's film explained

Chris Hansen’s concerns over 'Primetime' have sparked questions about his portrayal, A24’s approach, and whether former host may pursue legal action.
16 hours ago
‘Pokémon’ returns to theaters with new movie ‘Wild Card’ after seven-year wait
MOVIES

‘Pokémon’ returns to theaters with new movie ‘Wild Card’ after seven-year wait

A new protagonist and a familiar disguised Pokémon are teaming up in ‘Pokémon’s’ surprise 2027 movie announcement
1 day ago
Tom Cruise’s ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel with Anne Hathaway sets release date
MOVIES

Tom Cruise’s ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel with Anne Hathaway sets release date

Tom Cruise starred as Cole Trickle in ‘Days of Thunder’ alongside Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, and Randy Quaid
1 day ago
‘Hooters: The Movie’ is coming to the big screen in an unexpected new project
MOVIES

‘Hooters: The Movie’ is coming to the big screen in an unexpected new project

A road trip for a girl from a commercial turned into a national restaurant chain, and now it’s becoming a movie
3 days ago
Shailene Woodley was devastated when her ‘dream’ role was cut from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
MOVIES

Shailene Woodley was devastated when her ‘dream’ role was cut from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Shailene Woodley describes what it was like to be selected and then cut out from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
3 days ago
‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state
MOVIES

‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state

‘The Whisper Man’ was shot in twenty-two cities and towns across seven counties
3 days ago