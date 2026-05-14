Netflix finally reveals exciting update on Dan Levy’s ‘Big Mistakes’ but there's a catch

A month after the debut season’s premiere, ‘Big Mistakes’ received an exciting update on its future.

‘Big Mistakes’ Season 1 premiered on April 9, starring Dan Levy (playing Nicky Dardano) along with Taylor Ortega (playing Morgan Dardano). The sibling duo Nicky and Morgan get entangled in a messy gangster drama after a shocking blackmailing. Additionally, Levy is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the dark-comedy thriller, which has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. On Thursday, Tudum revealed the announcement. “Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the Big Mistakes adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix,” shared Levy. He added, “Season 2 is already in the world, and it’s going to be wild. I can’t wait to get it out there to everyone as soon as humanly possible.”

A still of Nicky and Yusuf from 'Big Mistakes' (Image Source: Netflix | Big Mistakes)

For the fans who might not know about the storyline, it all starts after Nicky and Morgan get themselves into “a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime.” Soon, the two somehow end up with even deeper assignments despite their epic failures. However, for ‘Big Mistakes’ Season 2, the plot details have not yet been revealed. Along with Levy and Ortega, leading characters are Abby Quinn (playing Natalie), Boran Kuzum (playing Yusuf), Jack Innanen (playing Max), Laurie Metcalf (playing Linda Dardano), Elizabeth Perkins (playing Annette), Mark Ivanir (playing Ivan), Ilia Volok (playing Andrei), Jacob Gutierrez (playing Tareq), and Joe Barbara (playing Mike). Fans must remember Levy’s previous partnerships with the platform, including Good Grief (2024).

An image of Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega from the Netflix comedy series 'Big Mistakes' (Image Source: Netflix | Big Mistakes)

Levy has also appeared briefly in the final season of 'Sex Education’ (playing Mr. Molloy). His partnership dates back to 2020, when his Emmy-winning, fan-favorite comedy series 'Schitt’s Creek' premiered on Netflix globally, attracting a wider audience. Netflix’s comedy series (US) vice president, Tracey Pakosta, took the opportunity to announce, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Dan and to bring more of his wonderfully funny and compelling stories to life.” The statement further stated, “Big Mistakes is the most recent of Dan’s singular voice and vision connecting with audiences around the world. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for Season 2.” Filming for Season 2 will return to New Jersey, along with the platform's other projects such as Office Romance, Happy Gilmore 2, and The Whisper Man.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Daniel Levy of "Schitt's Creek" speaks during the Pop TV segment

​Even when playing the lead role of Nicky, Levy reflected on his portrayal of David (in 'Schitt’s Creek') and told Tudum, “A lot of playing Nicky is in response to playing David. Nicky is so concerned about what people think and how he shows up in a room.” Further, he noted that Nicky makes some “really bad” decisions, but they all have “well-intentioned action” behind them. “David was someone who wore all of his emotions on his sleeve and was so reactive, and Nicky is someone who is so insecure and so tightly wound,” he added. For ‘Big Mistakes’ for Season 2, it would be exciting to witness Nicky and Morgan’s character development amid a dark-comedy and thriller storyline.