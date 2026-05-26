‘Euphoria’ Season 3: What happened between Maddy and Alamo? The tub deal explained

Maddy and Alamo become allies and business partners in Season 3, as both are highly ambitious and are driven to succeed at any cost.

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 featured many dramatic moments and twists that have sent fans into a frenzy. But one quiet moment between the talent manager Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) and the much-older crime boss Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) made fans question what is going on between them. Season 3's penultimate episode, which aired on May 24, found Nate (Jacob Elordi) in a life-and-death situation after the loan shark Naz (Jack Topalian) buried him alive in a shallow grave for failing to clear his debt of $1 million. His wife, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), was ordered to pay off the loan within 72 hours if she wanted to see her husband alive. Desperate, she reached out to her best friend, Maddy, for help.

An image of Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez from the episode (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Maddy knew that only Alamo could bail them out, but the latter wanted something in return for his help. He invited Maddy to his house, instructed her to put on a one-piece bathing suit and step into the hot tub with him. The bathtub scene had a sensual undertone, with Alamo giving Maddy a foot massage and telling her to "get a little closer," but the two were not explicitly shown hooking up onscreen. During their encounter, Maddy also let it slip that Rue had been talking to the DEA, which must have come as a shock to Alamo, but he maintained his composure. He agreed to pay $1 million before Maddy slipped into her skintight Virgin Mary dress and left. Based on their interaction, it seems that Maddy did get physical with him in exchange for his help in saving Nate.

An image of Maddy and Cassie after seeing Nate's dead body (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

However, it's later revealed that the money bag he carried to pay off Naz was empty, which means that Alamo did not intend to pay after all. He nevertheless told Maddy that he was going to charge 20% from all her future earnings after killing Naz at the Sunset Settlers lot. Maddy is seen in tears after realizing she is indebted to him. Her sorrow only compounds when they dig up the grave and discover that Nate was bitten by a poisonous rattlesnake and had died long ago, making Maddy's sacrifice a complete waste.

Alamo first came across Maddy at a diner in Episode 5, while he was checking in on Rue. The two quickly struck up an unlikely friendship and even agreed to partner up for a business venture. Maddy proposed a deal to expand her business by hiring girls like Kitty and Magick from his Silver Slipper club, with Alamo agreeing to a 15% share in her business. But he may have had another reason to keep Maddy close. By the time he met Maddy, Alamo had grown very suspicious of Rue and her true motives. He wanted intel on Rue's whereabouts from someone close to her, and his efforts paid off in Episode 7, when Maddy disclosed that Rue is involved with the DEA. Next week's finale episode will reveal how Alamo decides to handle her betrayal. So, tune in to HBO or HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on May 31 to watch the 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale.