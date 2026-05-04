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Who plays Kitty in 'Euphoria' Season 3? Anna Van Patten has a surprising Hollywood connection

Anna Van Patten made her acting debut with 'Gossip Girl' in 2021 and was also seen briefly on 'Law & Order: SVU.'
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
Anna Van Patten as Kitty in a promotional still from 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @likethejetsons)
Anna Van Patten as Kitty in a promotional still from 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @likethejetsons)

The ongoing third season of 'Euphoria' features several new additions to the cast, alongside the familiar returning actors. Among the newcomers, Anna Van Patten has been making waves with her recent debut in the fourth episode, titled 'Kitty Likes to Dance'. It is worth noting that Van Patten is not an outsider to the entertainment industry, and her resemblance to her sister and actor Grace Van Patten, is readily apparent. 

As of this writing, Van Patten is 27 years old and the daughter of the multiple Emmy award-winning director Tim Van Patten, who has previously helmed numerous episodes of such heavyweight television shows as 'The Sopranos' and 'Game of Thrones'. On the other hand, Grace is an accomplished actor as well and is well known for her portrayal of Lucy Albright in the series 'Tell Me Lies' on Hulu. As acting runs throughout her family, Van Patten, i.e., Dick and Joyce Van Patten, are actors as well. Although it might seem that she was destined to enter the show business, she initially wished to pursue a career in architecture. However, before long, she realized her real passion lay in acting. 

While speaking in an interview with Who What Wear, Van Patten recounted, "Watching many family members work in the business and getting to go on set from an early age made me fall in love with storytelling and the magic of filmmaking." The 'Euphoria' actress studied performing arts in high school and then graduated from The New School in New York, majoring in film. Auditioning was a regular part of her college years while she learned about dramatic improvisation and voice acting. Van Patten had her acting debut in 'Gossip Girl' in 2021, and was then cast in a guest role on 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'. Apart from these, she is also known for playing Grace's younger sister, Deanna Cox, in 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Cox'. 

A still of Anna Van Patten as Kitty in 'Euphoria' (Image Source: Instagram | @euphoria)
A still of Anna Van Patten as Kitty in 'Euphoria' (Image Source: Instagram | @euphoria)

Season 3 of 'Euphoria' features Van Patten playing the role of Kitty, a new stripper who joins the Silver Slipper in the aftermath of Angel's (Priscilla Delgado) exit. When asked about her character in an interview with Numero Netherlands, Van Patten explained, "Kitty is sweet, offbeat, complete, and a visual treat. For me, it's hard to describe Kitty through a big lens. I lived in the present with her and focused on the character's nuances, playing her truth in each moment." She was then asked about the journey that led her to join the Sam Levinson show, and she answered, "I was a fan of the show beforehand, so when I got the audition, I was very excited to know it was coming back for its third season. The show's emotional profundity really excites me as an actor, and I think it's very special to be a part of something that poses questions to its audience, which results in conversations. Euphoria's cultural impact is undeniable."

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