MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Hacks' Season 5 creator shares unexpected coincidence ahead of emotional finale

'Hacks' creator, Paul W. Downs, found his past and present coming together beautifully during the last day of filming
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Still of Deborah and Ava in 'Hacks' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | HBO Max)
Still of Deborah and Ava in 'Hacks' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | HBO Max)

It would be an understatement to say that Paul W. Downs is emotional about 'Hacks' ending this week. Downs, who also plays Jimmy LuSaque Jr. on the show, recently shared a post about a coincidence that made him emotional on the last day of shooting. The instance that he spoke about in the post dates back to 2019, when he, along with Jen Statsky and Lucia Aniello, was writing the pilot for their now-acclaimed series. To his surprise, the past beautifully caught up with the present during the last season's production. 

Still of Jimmy in 'Hacks' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | HBO Max)
A still of Jimmy in 'Hacks' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | HBO Max)

The post included a carousel of photos featuring the trio goofing around on the streets of Paris. In the caption, Downs recounted how the Airbnb where they conceptualized the show's pilot became part of the finale. "In 2019, Jen, Lucia, and I decided to get an Airbnb in Paris to write the pilot of Hacks. We laughed a lot. 7 years later, we went back to shoot the finale. On our last day, I was getting nostalgic and looked back at the photos of our first trip. I stumbled upon the address of that apartment (slide 11), and when I looked up, I realized we were filming on the same street (14,15) completely by coincidence, blocks away from where it all began," the post revealed. 

Downs doesn't exactly know what to make of the "coincidence," but hopes that through the "randomness," he and people around him "receive meaning." The show, which was born in that Airbnb, went on to change not only Downs' life but also the lives of many fans who waited with bated breath for every episode. During an interview with Newsweek, the creator and showrunner tried to put his feelings about the show's ending into words. "I feel so many things. I feel relieved. I feel excited for people to see it. I feel sad. There are so many feelings, it's almost net-neutral because I also just feel really grateful we were able to do it, that we actually accomplished it, and were allowed to tell the story we wanted to tell. It's a rare thing," he shared. 

Hannah Einbinder, who plays Ava Daniels on the series, also poured her heart out on social media about the show's ending. She posted a photo of herself with Downs, Statsky, and Aniello as she penned a heartfelt caption. “I love this picture. It’s a good representation of how we feel about each other, and of the support and love Paul, Jen, and Lucia have always shown me," she wrote. "I had no acting experience when I started on Hacks (sorry) – but I think the reason I could do the job was because the character they created in Ava was so real. I remember reading the audition scene and thinking damn. I wanna chill with her. She would be my best friend for sure. As I came to get to know Paul, Jen, and Lucia, I realized that the qualities I loved in Ava were qualities of theirs. They’re passionate and fiercely loyal, goofy as hell, and their hearts bleed for the people they love.”

A still from Season 5 (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)
A still from Season 5 (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The trio of creators is ensuring that the show's legacy goes beyond just streaming. The team is planning to launch a full-series DVD box right after the series finale, so that even if the show is taken off streaming platforms, it survives in some form, as per Deadline. The trio's concern is not unwarranted, as many shows have been pulled from streaming over the years for a variety of reasons. 'Hacks' will stream its series finale on May 28, 2026, only on HBO Max, and it will pick up after Deborah Vance's iconic show at Central Park.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Darin Brooks teases his return to ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ — with a major surprise guest
TV

Darin Brooks teases his return to ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ — with a major surprise guest

Darin Brooks returns to the long-running show after nearly three years, as he was last seen as Wyatt Spencer in January 2024.
26 minutes ago
Will Rue die? ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finale predictions are in and it’s not looking good
TV

Will Rue die? ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finale predictions are in and it’s not looking good

Rue is heading into dangerous territory in the finale, and viewers have put in their predictions about her ultimate fate.
1 hour ago
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: What happened between Maddy and Alamo? The tub deal explained
TV

‘Euphoria’ Season 3: What happened between Maddy and Alamo? The tub deal explained

Maddy and Alamo become allies and business partners in Season 3, as both are highly ambitious and are driven to succeed at any cost.
2 hours ago
Will ‘The Boroughs’ return for Season 2? Creators reveal exciting long-term plans for sci-fi mystery series
TV

Will ‘The Boroughs’ return for Season 2? Creators reveal exciting long-term plans for sci-fi mystery series

The story revolves around Sam, played by Alfred Molina, a widower who moves into what appears to be a peaceful retirement community
6 hours ago
‘Stuart Fails To Save The Universe’ just added fan-favorite character from ‘The Big Bang Theory’
THE BIG BANG THEORY (2007)

‘Stuart Fails To Save The Universe’ just added fan-favorite character from ‘The Big Bang Theory’

New sizzle reel by HBO Max confirms the arrival of a fan-favorite character from 'The Big Bang Theory' to 'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe.'
6 hours ago
Will there be ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2? Here’s what we know after Season 1's gripping finale
TV

Will there be ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2? Here’s what we know after Season 1's gripping finale

‘Boston Blue’ Season 1 ended with Lena’s boyfriend, Detective Brian Rodgers, in danger
6 hours ago
Jacob Elordi breaks down Nate’s ‘horrific’ death scene in ‘Euphoria’ Episode 7: ‘It’s a cool way to…’
TV

Jacob Elordi breaks down Nate’s ‘horrific’ death scene in ‘Euphoria’ Episode 7: ‘It’s a cool way to…’

In Season 3, Nate’s storyline revolved around his failure to repay his $1 million debt, which ultimately led to his gruesome death.
7 hours ago
Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? One contestant cruises to victory after snatching all the Daily Doubles
TV

Who won 'Jeopardy!' tonight? One contestant cruises to victory after snatching all the Daily Doubles

Chris D'Angelo faces off against Jack Kelly and Veronica Matthews in Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'
8 hours ago
‘Off Campus’ EP shares disappointing update about fan-favorite character’s Season 2 future
TV

‘Off Campus’ EP shares disappointing update about fan-favorite character’s Season 2 future

Briar University undergoes a major casting shift as Prime Video moves forward with Season 2 without one of its breakout stars.
15 hours ago
'Marshals' Season 2: Everything we know about 'Yellowstone' spinoff's future after that wild finale
YELLOWSTONE

'Marshals' Season 2: Everything we know about 'Yellowstone' spinoff's future after that wild finale

Following an explosive cliffhanger finale, 'Marshals' is expected to be back sooner with the reveal of Kayce and his team's fate.
16 hours ago