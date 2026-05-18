‘Euphoria’ 3 Episode 6 Recap: Did Rue survive? Things get messy as DEA closes in on Alamo

The latest episode of the hit drama finds Rue coming to terms with her past actions and seeking forgiveness

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 6 focuses on another chaotic chapter in Rue and her friends' lives as they navigate the complex realities of adulthood. The episode, 'Stand Still And See,' dropped on May 17 on HBO and HBO Max. It is written and directed by the showrunner, Sam Levinson. The episode reveals Rue's fate after Alamo aimed a mallet at her head while she was buried neck-deep in the ground at the end of Episode 5. In the show's latest installment, Rue finds herself in deeper trouble with Alamo as the DEA prepares to close in on him. Furthermore, Maddy ties her fate to Alamo, with their latest business deal, unaware of the risk he poses to her.

An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Eddy Chen)

Episode 6 opens with a flashback scene that delves into Alamo's childhood and explains his trust issues. During one particular summer, his mother, played by Danielle Deadwyler, begins dating a god-fearing man named Preston. He treats both the mother and son wonderfully and even enrolls the young boy in a white school, where Alamo picks up his love for cowboys and Westerns. However, his dream life comes crashing down when Preston's home is robbed. Alamo's mother breaks up with him, considering him bad luck, and decides to move in with the robber instead, breaking her son's heart. It is then that Alamo decides he won't let anyone outsmart him ever again.

An image of Preston from the latest episode of 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

The scene then cuts to the present, where Alamo narrowly misses Rue's head as she pleads with him to spare her life. But he has one condition. He plans to fight fire with fire in his escalating drama with Laurie. Since she robbed his safe, Alamo plans to do the same. He forces Rue to call Faye and convince her to help with the robbery. Faye agrees as long as she gets to keep all the spoils. She sends Rue a photo of the keys to Laurie's safe, and Rue gets the key ready before Alamo and Laurie's meeting. When Laurie and her team arrive at Alamo's house, they surprise their rival with a business proposition. She tells Alamo that she wants to use his ambulance service from his Gold Rush Medical Services, which is a front for his illegal operation, to transfer 80 kilos of her supply over the border. She threatens to inform the FBI if he doesn't comply, leaving him with no choice. Furthermore, Laurie wants Rue to drive the ambulance, but Alamo refuses.

An image of Chloe Cherry as Faye in 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Eddy Chen)

Meanwhile, the DEA listens in on the entire conversation and gets the evidence they need to proceed. The officers assure Rue that her case will be treated favorably. But Rue has other concerns. Her close friend, Maddy, has forged a business deal with Alamo and may get caught up in all the drama when the DEA arrests her boss. Maddy ropes in Cassie for a photoshoot with Alamo's girls, Kitty and Magick, at the Silver Slipper. Elsewhere, Rue continues to hang out with Jules at the latter's apartment. Rue confesses that she wants to get married and have children with Jules. However, Jules says that rekindling their relationship is a bad idea. Rue responds by saying, "You’re just a little toy, locked in a little room," referring to Jules' arrangement with Ellis. But Jules is in no mood to listen to her and kicks Rue out of the apartment in anger.

A look at Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez in 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Episode 6 catches up with Cassie on the first day of her shoot for LA Nights. Cassie faces a minor hitch when one of the lines in the scene causes her to have a meltdown, as she reflects on her own lived experience with Nate. Surprisingly, this makes the scene better, leaving Patty Lance impressed. Lance promises to give Cassie a bigger role in the series on one condition. Cassie is expected to delete her On***ans account, which she does reluctantly. Patty also gives Lexi (Cassie's sister) the chance to write an episode of LA Nights, but she's not too happy about the opportunity, given Cassie's involvement.

An image of Cassie Howard from the latest episode (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Lexi attempts to sabotage her sister's acting career, but fails, so she decides to kill off Cassie's character in the episode she is writing for the show. Moreover, Cassie receives a package with Nate's severed finger and a note from her husband that reads, "Answer the phone." Frustrated with the construction delays at his retirement home, Nate destroys the endangered flowers on his construction site in a fit of rage. He doesn't just stop there, and begins screaming offensive slurs before Naz's henchman shows up again and threatens him.

A still from the show (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Rue gets a call from her mother and promises to visit her soon. She delivers a copy of the key to Alamo, but is told that she has to go to Laurie's house and rob her safe. Alamo's right-hand man, Bishop, tells Rue that he spoke to her mother and subtly threatens to harm her mother unless she agrees. Rue is left with no choice but to carry out the plan. As she drives to Laurie's house, she nearly crashes into a truck, but swerves at the last minute. The sight of a burning bush convinces her that it's a sign from God. What that means for her next move remains to be seen. 'Euphoria' Season 3 will return next Sunday at 9 p.m. ET only on HBO and HBO Max.