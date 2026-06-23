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Did Kyle Greene secretly have a girlfriend before ‘Love Island’ USA? Casa Amor claims explained

Kyle Greene’s Casa Amor entry has drawn attention after his alleged ex shared claims about their relationship.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Kyle Greene in a promo image for 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Kyle Greene in a promo image for 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'Love Island USA' Season 8 introduced Kyle Greene during its Casa Amor twist, but his arrival has already sparked questions outside the villa. Kyle, 26, is from Tampa, Florida, and entered the Peacock dating show as one of the new male bombshells brought in to meet the original female islanders. He is one of the Casa Amor men who gets the chance to form connections with the women while the original couples are separated. However, shortly before his debut aired, his alleged ex-girlfriend, Maddie Weis, shared claims about their relationship timeline on Instagram.

So, did Kyle Greene secretly have a girlfriend before joining 'Love Island' USA? There is no public confirmation that Kyle was in a relationship when he entered the villa. However, Maddie alleged in since-deleted Instagram Stories that Kyle was her ex "since a month ago," that they had lived together, and that they had been together for three and a half years. According to Cosmopolitan, the posts were shared through screenshots obtained by content creator Donté, who posts under @donteonika.

Maddie's alleged posts made several claims about Kyle's life before the show. In one post, she wrote that Kyle was her ex of only a month and that she had lived with him. She also claimed they were together for three and a half years before he appeared as a Casa Amor bombshell. In another alleged post, Maddie claimed Kyle was with her two days before he left for Fiji for 'Love Island' USA. Also, she alleged that Kyle had told her he was moving to Chicago to make money and become better so he could get his "family" back. She further added that she had been paying his rent for six months, as he did not have money. Maddie also claimed that he told her he was going to work in Chicago to pay her back before she found out he was joining a dating show.

Kyle and Maddie do not appear to have public photos together on his Instagram. However, both reportedly had Maddie's golden retriever, Banks, featured in their Instagram Story highlights. The Mirror also reported that Kyle and Maddie appeared to have attended the University of Tampa. However, the main claim drawing attention is still Maddie’s allegation that their relationship had ended only recently before Kyle entered the villa. Since the Instagram Stories have been deleted, the details remain based on screenshots and reports about Maddie's posts. Kyle has not publicly confirmed Maddie's version or shared his own account of what happened before he joined the show. 

Kyle Greene with the Casa Amor bombshells in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Peacock)
Kyle Greene with the Casa Amor bombshells in 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: Peacock)

Kyle entered the villa as part of Casa Amor, one of the biggest twists in 'Love Island' USA. He was part of the group of new men brought in for the female islanders, along with Carl, Chandler, Chay, Corey, Dylan, Gal, Keyon, Ronnie, Ryan, Tino, and Trae. His fate inside the villa will depend on whether he forms a connection with one of the women during the Casa Amor episodes. For now, Maddie's claims remain allegations. Kyle has not publicly addressed anything; neither Peacock nor the 'Love Island' USA team has said anything. 'Love Island' USA Season 8 is streaming on Peacock. Viewers can also stream 'Love Island Aftersun' on Saturdays on Peacock.

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