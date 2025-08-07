Mel B dodges flying pies, paint as ‘AGT’ singer with panic attacks turns opera performance into messy circus

"I do this because it's the only way I feel like I can actually do it," Avalon Penrose said

It seems like the 'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B doesn't like messy acts! In an exclusive clip obtained by Collider, a contestant named Avalon Penrose delivers a stunning rendition of the classical piece 'Time to Say Goodbye', but things quickly take a chaotic turn. Judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, along with host Terry Crews, join Avalon on stage for an all-out paint fight. The footage shows the trio gleefully tossing paint, confetti, and even cream pies. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara and Mel B remain in their seats, trying to dodge flying water balloons and whipped cream. At one point, Mel even warns Sofia, “Get under the desk,” as they both duck for cover beneath the judges’ table.

In the latest episode of 'AGT' Season 20, released on August 5, fans finally got to see Avalon Penrose’s full, wild opera audition. Before taking the stage, Penrose shared her emotional backstory.

According to NBC, she explained, "I was a childhood opera singer, and then, I ended up quitting opera very dramatically when I was 14 because I was having panic attacks every time I performed. Now, after 14 years, I've kind of decided I want to try and find my voice again. Being able to perform in front of a crowd and maybe be an inspiration to other kids who maybe think that they can’t do it, I want you to know that you can."

Cowell told Penrose, "Take a beat, we have an amazing audience here tonight. Seriously, feed off their energy and we’ll do this together." As Penrose, dressed in a stunning red gown, began her performance, she was suddenly joined on stage by a few assistants who pelted her with confetti and paint. Just as she hit the final note, a shaving cream pie was thrown in her face. However, Mel B appeared unimpressed and quickly hit her buzzer.

As soon as Penrose wrapped up her performance, Mel asked her, "Are you really an opera singer?" to which Penrose responded, "I really was. This is exactly my story. That's why I do this because it's the only way I feel like I can actually do it." Vergara also told Penrose, "You don't need this with that voice." Penrose then offered to perform another song, meanwhile Cowell and Mandel served as the mess-makers, which prompted Mel and Vergara to hide under the judges' desk. Eventually, Penrose received four yeses from the judges, and she advanced to the next round.

Once the episode dropped, 'AGT' fans couldn't stop themselves from raving over Penrose's performance. One social media user wrote, "That was the wildest, funniest audition I've ever seen. I loved it." Followed by a second user who penned, "OMG! Lol! The best and never seen this before! We need this in our lives right now!! Laughter and innocent fun!!! She does have a great voice! Bravo!" Another fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "What a genius she is, using Opera and Entertainment with gags at the same time is such gold. Can’t wait to see this in the live shows." A user commented, "This has got to be the funniest audition ever! So many standout moments. Howie getting blindsided was epic."