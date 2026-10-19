MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Love Is Blind’ star Stew admits he was ‘completely shocked’ by Jax breakup

After Jax and Stew’s awkward reveal, things took an unexpected turn as the former left the experiment
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)
A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiered recently, and viewers have already witnessed heaps of drama among the contestants. Earlier, things took an unexpected turn between Scott “Stew” and Jax. The two got engaged without seeing each other during the social experiment’s blind-dating phase. However, their first face-to-face meeting was awkward, and Jax later left the show without speaking to Stew. In a video Stew shared on Instagram on October 18, 2026, he opened up about how he felt.

The video was captioned, “Lesson one: don’t ask about the Pats midway through the proposal.” The Season 11 contestant shed light on his reaction to the situation and said, "I mean at the time completely shocked…completely caught off guard.” ​Admitting he didn't see it coming, he added, “But unlike most of the bad dating moments in my life, I’ve been able to relive this one as many times as I’ve wanted to with you guys in real time.” Recalling his and Jax’s first reveal, he shared, “Uh you know, learned a lot. Obviously, you know maybe a proposal isn’t the best time to bring up how I think the Pats are going to do next year.” In the video, the ‘Love Is Blind’ contestant also spoke about the comments and messages he's received from fans and said everything has been “fantastic.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew and Jax's proposal (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

​He joked that he was glad viewers had the chance to “just laugh along” with his missteps. Interestingly, Stew also teased that there’s more to come. He concluded the video by saying, “So it’s been a…it’s been a crazy ride. Uh you know, stay tuned. More to come.” As for Jax, in an earlier interview with Tudum, she looked back on her exit from the show, which she didn’t tell Stew about. “I wish I had handled it better. He deserved a conversation, and it deserved to end differently, because he’s a gentleman and I should have handled it like a lady, but I didn’t.” To know more about what happened between Jax and Stew, fans can stream the upcoming episodes of the show on Netflix on October 21, 2026.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Why did Morrey Eglin leave ‘Love Is Blind’? Season 11 star explains why he walked away
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Why did Morrey Eglin leave ‘Love Is Blind’? Season 11 star explains why he walked away

After Sarah revealed about having strong feelings for someone else, Morrey made the crucial decision.
2026-10-19T08:46:58.000Z
‘DWTS’ names Val Chmerkovskiy’s replacement as Jenna gets new partner ahead of Dedication Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ names Val Chmerkovskiy’s replacement as Jenna gets new partner ahead of Dedication Night

This follows Val’s ‘DWTS’ suspension for referencing Will Smith’s Oscars slap after Carrie Ann Inaba criticized wife Jenna Johnson’s dance
2026-10-19T07:35:37.000Z
‘DWTS’ makes a major decision following Val Chmerkovskiy’s controversial social media post
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ makes a major decision following Val Chmerkovskiy’s controversial social media post

Val Chmerkovskiy’s social media controversy brings a change to Jenna Dewan’s next ‘DWTS’ performance.
2026-10-17T20:34:48.000Z
‘DWTS’ drama heats up as Val fires back at Carrie after judge critiques wife Jenna’s dance
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ drama heats up as Val fires back at Carrie after judge critiques wife Jenna’s dance

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
2026-10-17T09:36:23.000Z
‘Special Forces’ Season 5 contestant quits show after cracking a rib
REALITY TV

‘Special Forces’ Season 5 contestant quits show after cracking a rib

Despite a rib injury, a fan favorite contestant competed in two more challenges on the Fox show
2026-10-16T07:38:06.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Episode 6 sees major betrayal as new threat emerges
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ tonight? Episode 6 sees major betrayal as new threat emerges

Another Faithful was banished from the game after a majority of the participants turned against him
2026-10-16T05:21:38.000Z
Why did Malaine leave ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11? Contestant explains exit after Cam’s decision
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Why did Malaine leave ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11? Contestant explains exit after Cam’s decision

After her strongest connection wanted to pursue someone else, Malaine Thorpe left the experiment.
2026-10-15T07:46:48.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ contestant John Shannon reveals his biggest fear while opening up about MS diagnosis
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ contestant John Shannon reveals his biggest fear while opening up about MS diagnosis

‘Love Is Blind’ star John Shannon shares why his MS diagnosis could be a dealbreaker for a potential partner
2026-10-15T06:18:18.000Z
Who was eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4? Moroccan scramble sends fan-favorites home
THE AMAZING RACE

Who was eliminated on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 4? Moroccan scramble sends fan-favorites home

Two teams were eliminated from the show after failing to reach the Pit Stop before the rest of the teams.
2026-10-15T04:46:29.000Z
Who was voted out on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4? Tribe shake-up followed by an unexpected elimination
REALITY TV

Who was voted out on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 4? Tribe shake-up followed by an unexpected elimination

The host announced a tribe shake-up, resulting in the formation of new tribes: Toka, Savu, and Dina.
2026-10-15T03:56:09.000Z