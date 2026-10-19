‘Love Is Blind’ star Stew admits he was ‘completely shocked’ by Jax breakup

After Jax and Stew’s awkward reveal, things took an unexpected turn as the former left the experiment

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 premiered recently, and viewers have already witnessed heaps of drama among the contestants. Earlier, things took an unexpected turn between Scott “Stew” and Jax. The two got engaged without seeing each other during the social experiment’s blind-dating phase. However, their first face-to-face meeting was awkward, and Jax later left the show without speaking to Stew. In a video Stew shared on Instagram on October 18, 2026, he opened up about how he felt.

The video was captioned, “Lesson one: don’t ask about the Pats midway through the proposal.” The Season 11 contestant shed light on his reaction to the situation and said, "I mean at the time completely shocked…completely caught off guard.” ​Admitting he didn't see it coming, he added, “But unlike most of the bad dating moments in my life, I’ve been able to relive this one as many times as I’ve wanted to with you guys in real time.” Recalling his and Jax’s first reveal, he shared, “Uh you know, learned a lot. Obviously, you know maybe a proposal isn’t the best time to bring up how I think the Pats are going to do next year.” In the video, the ‘Love Is Blind’ contestant also spoke about the comments and messages he's received from fans and said everything has been “fantastic.”

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Stew and Jax's proposal (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Love Is Blind)

​He joked that he was glad viewers had the chance to “just laugh along” with his missteps. Interestingly, Stew also teased that there’s more to come. He concluded the video by saying, “So it’s been a…it’s been a crazy ride. Uh you know, stay tuned. More to come.” As for Jax, in an earlier interview with Tudum, she looked back on her exit from the show, which she didn’t tell Stew about. “I wish I had handled it better. He deserved a conversation, and it deserved to end differently, because he’s a gentleman and I should have handled it like a lady, but I didn’t.” To know more about what happened between Jax and Stew, fans can stream the upcoming episodes of the show on Netflix on October 21, 2026.