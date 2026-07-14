Missed ‘The Long Walk’ in theaters? Stephen King’s dystopian thriller is now available to stream at home

The dystopian thriller follows a group of boys participating in a state-sponsored competition, but things are not as easy as they seem

Stephen King's celebrated dystopian novel finally received an adaptation about five decades after its publication. 'The Long Walk,' despite being one of the most influential creations in its genre, was deemed too difficult to transform into a series or movie. The first one to try adapting the 1979 novel was legendary horror director George A. Romero in 1988. After hitting a bump in the road, Frank Darabont, the man behind 'The Mist' and 'The Green Mile,' tried to get things going but to no avail. 'Hunger Games' filmmaker Francis Lawrence finally succeeded in the pursuit, and an adaptation hit the big screens in September 2025, and it's now reigning supreme on HBO Max.

Still from 'The Long Walk' (Image Source: Lionsgate | Murray Close)

The movie received critical acclaim and emerged as a hit, earning approximately $65 million on a $20 million budget. Now its streaming performance has added to its success. After debuting online on July 10, 2026, the film quickly topped HBO Max's viewership chart. It is currently ranked number one, outperforming major titles like Lee Cronin's 'The Mummy' (#2), 'Undertone' (#3), 'How to Make a Killing' (#4), 'Deadpool: The Supercut' (#5), 'The Equalizer' (#6), and 'Legally Blonde' (#7). Back in January, when the movie was made available on Starz, it enjoyed similar success.

Still from 'The Long Walk' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

The dystopian thriller follows a group of boys participating in a state-sponsored competition, in which the winner gets whatever he desires. However, the titular competition is not simple by any means. During the walk, each participant must maintain a predetermined speed. If any fall below that pace, they receive a warning. After three such warnings, the participant is executed. The competition is internationally televised by the totalitarian government, turning it into a source of entertainment during times of economic distress. The ensemble included rising stars like Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, and Ben Wang.

Still from 'The Long Walk' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

Despite a modest performance, producer Roy Lee remained confident that the movie would emerge as one of the best of its time. "It made $65 million on a $20 million budget, so it didn’t lose money. It didn’t blow up, but I feel like it’s going to be similar to the way that 'The Shawshank Redemption' is considered now. 'The Long Walk' is, in a decade or so, going to be considered a classic," he shared with THR. It appears his prediction is already coming true. More Stephen King adaptations are on the way, including Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' and Season 2 of 'The Institute.'