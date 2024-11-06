'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba opens up on 'hurtful' criticism as calls for her firing from show grow

'DWTS' Season 33 judge Carrie Ann Inaba received backlash for unfair criticism

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Carrie Ann Inaba has been on the 'Dancing With The Stars' judge's chair since 2005. She has been known for sharing honest feedback, especially about the blunders of the dancers' lifts. However, Carrie Ann faced brutal backlash lately over her unfair scoring and feedback, which was doubled down after Halloween night.

Additionally, the viewers demanded ABC replace Carrie Ann with an honest judge. However, Carrie Ann has recently addressed the hurtful backlash during her latest appearance on ABC's 'Good Morning America'. While discussing the upcoming milestone dance competition's 500th episode, Carrie said, "We have different opinions. Sometimes people come after me for my opinion."

The ABC show judge further noted that "sometimes" it hurts her feelings, but she doesn't ignore the feedback. She said about the criticism, "It's OK, they can come after me. I'm a judge. I'm used to it, tough skin. No worries." She also indicated that sometimes she can "learn too" from the criticism and "it's all good."

Carrie Ann Inaba is the judge of 'DWTS' Season 33 (Instagram/@carrieanninaba)

'DWTS' star Carrie Ann Inaba is accused of favoritism

'DWTS' viewers have recently criticized Carrie Ann Inaba's scoring tendencies and accused her of favoritism and being biased particularly when it comes to female contestants. The viewers have noticed a shocking pattern in Carrie Ann's scoring and claimed that she has been awarding 10s to many contestants, particularly the males.

Additionally, the rumors claimed that she had unfairly criticized Ilona Maher and actress Chandler Kinney. Despite both Ilona and Chandler notably having the most difficult dances of the night, the judge chose to underscore them. Meanwhile, when Chandler begged Carrie Ann to tell her how to improve, she didn't get much specific feedback from the judge.

Carrie Ann Inaba complimenting 'DWTS' star Ariana Madix (@disney+)

Carrie Ann Inaba defends Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran's comment

'DWTS' Season 33 duo Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran have fueled relationship rumors and Carrie Ann Inaba chimed into the performers' romance drama. Carrie Ann doubled down on Sasha and Jenn's romance but she recently clarified her comment. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carrie Ann addressed her belief that Sasha and Jenn have a personal bond.

She clarified that when she talked about Sasha and Jenn's chemistry, she wasn't talking in a sexual way. She said, "Sasha and Jenn have a really great connection. When I talk about chemistry, I don't mean it in a sexual way." She praised Sasha and Jenn's "good balance of energies", and claimed that the dance partners 'complement' each other really well.

'DWTS' pair Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber fuel dating rumors (Instagram/@jenntran)

Carrie Ann Inaba's scoring allegedly stirred off-camera drama

'DWTS' Season 33 judge Carrie Ann Inaba's method of giving out scores has allegedly fueled off-camera drama between the judges. It has been suggested that Carrie Ann no longer seems to have the same presence on set that she once did. While her performance isn't necessarily lacking, it's clear that she no longer blends as seamlessly with the show or the crew.

This shift has sparked several uncomfortable moments, some of which have even made it onto camera. ABC show judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough love Carrie Ann, but they haven't been on the same page as her all season.