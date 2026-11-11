Anthony Mackie addresses Paul Bettany’s possible return as Vision in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Anthony Mackie’s recent comments about filming sparked curiosity among fans about Vision’s possible appearance.

With all the Marvel fans eager to know everything about ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ they’re in for another surprise. For the viewers waiting for their favorite character, Vision, to return, Anthony Mackie has hinted at Paul Bettany’s possible return. In his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie talked about the filming for the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ He noted that filming felt like summer camp, catching up with fellow cast members and reuniting with old friends. He talked about Robert Downey Jr. and others. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Mackie name-dropping Paul Bettany. He stated, “I got to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love.”

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Mackie mentioning Bettany’s name while talking about the filming has sparked a discussion among the fans about his possible return as Vision. Notably, the timing of this interview was also quite exciting, as it was revealed on the same day as Bettany’s ‘VisionQuest’ TV show aired its highly anticipated finale on Disney+. However, Marvel has not yet commented on Mackie’s comments related to Vision’s possible return. It would be exciting to see whether Episode 8 of the ‘WandaVision’ spinoff sets up any stage for the upcoming Joe and Anthony Russo film.

A still of Wanda from 'Doctor Strange 2' (Image Source: Marvel Entertainment)

Previously, in March 2025, when Marvel Studios announced multiple ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast members via livestream, they revealed who would be reprising their roles in the 2026 project. That announcement revealed that Fox’s X-Men would return and team up with new characters such as Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Fantastic Four.

The post-credit scene from the finale episode, titled “Forever,” featured a hooded figure, who appeared to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, raising the rubble of Windagore off Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. It happened after she seemed to have killed herself under a collapsing mountain in ‘Doctor Strange’ in 2022’s ‘Multiverse of Madness.’ Fans were surprised to see the hooded figure telling her, “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.” With such a strong hint at Olsen’s possible return to ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026, it has surely left the fans wondering.