MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Anthony Mackie addresses Paul Bettany’s possible return as Vision in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Anthony Mackie’s recent comments about filming sparked curiosity among fans about Vision’s possible appearance.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Cover Image Source: Hotstar)

With all the Marvel fans eager to know everything about ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ they’re in for another surprise. For the viewers waiting for their favorite character, Vision, to return, Anthony Mackie has hinted at Paul Bettany’s possible return. In his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie talked about the filming for the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ He noted that filming felt like summer camp, catching up with fellow cast members and reuniting with old friends. He talked about Robert Downey Jr. and others. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Mackie name-dropping Paul Bettany. He stated, “I got to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love.”

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Mackie mentioning Bettany’s name while talking about the filming has sparked a discussion among the fans about his possible return as Vision. Notably, the timing of this interview was also quite exciting, as it was revealed on the same day as Bettany’s ‘VisionQuest’ TV show aired its highly anticipated finale on Disney+. However, Marvel has not yet commented on Mackie’s comments related to Vision’s possible return. It would be exciting to see whether Episode 8 of the ‘WandaVision’ spinoff sets up any stage for the upcoming Joe and Anthony Russo film.

A still of Wanda from 'Doctor Strange 2' (Image Source: Marvel Entertainment)

Previously, in March 2025, when Marvel Studios announced multiple ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast members via livestream, they revealed who would be reprising their roles in the 2026 project. That announcement revealed that Fox’s X-Men would return and team up with new characters such as Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and the Fantastic Four.

The post-credit scene from the finale episode, titled “Forever,” featured a hooded figure, who appeared to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, raising the rubble of Windagore off Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. It happened after she seemed to have killed herself under a collapsing mountain in ‘Doctor Strange’ in 2022’s ‘Multiverse of Madness.’ Fans were surprised to see the hooded figure telling her, “Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.” With such a strong hint at Olsen’s possible return to ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026, it has surely left the fans wondering.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson suffers painful injury hours before Grammy Night performance: ‘I broke my...’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson suffers painful injury hours before Grammy Night performance: ‘I broke my...’

Despite breaking her nose, Jenna Johnson delivered a salsa performance with Harry Shum Jr. that earned them 29 out of 30 points
2026-11-11T05:49:43.000Z
Who went home on ‘DWTS’ tonight? Fan favorite gets eliminated as couples face off on Grammy Night
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘DWTS’ tonight? Fan favorite gets eliminated as couples face off on Grammy Night

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 enters its quarterfinals with seven couples still standing
2026-11-11T02:58:50.000Z
What is port wine stain? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 viewers have one question after reunion episode
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

What is port wine stain? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 viewers have one question after reunion episode

Cam’s dad appeared on the show when he met Aneha and later returned for the reunion
2026-11-10T10:27:23.000Z
61-year-old singer makes comeback on ‘The Voice’ after America saves him from elimination
THE VOICE

61-year-old singer makes comeback on ‘The Voice’ after America saves him from elimination

Thanks to America’s votes, an artist from Team Kelly made it back to the competition
2026-11-10T07:45:37.000Z
Who was eliminated from ‘The Mob’ tonight? New Don takes out a major threat
REALITY TV

Who was eliminated from ‘The Mob’ tonight? New Don takes out a major threat

After Harry Jowsey took over as the new Don, he had the power to eliminate two players
2026-11-10T06:21:24.000Z
Who is the Beekeeper? ‘Love Is Blind’ star Rob Feeley reacts to ex-fiancée’s surprise romance
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Who is the Beekeeper? ‘Love Is Blind’ star Rob Feeley reacts to ex-fiancée’s surprise romance

After her engagement ended, Michaella reconnected with Matt away from the cameras
2026-11-10T05:03:40.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 12 location clues point to 2 possible cities after Boston reunion
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 12 location clues point to 2 possible cities after Boston reunion

After the Boston reunion, casting calls and restaurant sightings offer fresh clues about where Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ could head for Season 12.
2026-11-09T18:29:01.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ reunion timeline explains why Sarah and John’s wedding and split aired days apart
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ reunion timeline explains why Sarah and John’s wedding and split aired days apart

The Boston cast reunited long after their weddings, with Sarah and John’s split and Benita’s new engagement among the revelations
2026-11-09T16:23:06.000Z
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion welcomes iconic singer for a performance that hits close to home
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion welcomes iconic singer for a performance that hits close to home

Ashe takes on the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion stage to perform a fitting song
2026-11-09T09:55:24.000Z
Who is Benita engaged to? ‘Love Is Blind’ star reveals surprise engagement at Season 11 reunion
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Who is Benita engaged to? ‘Love Is Blind’ star reveals surprise engagement at Season 11 reunion

Benita arrived at the reunion with an engagement ring and surprised everyone
2026-11-09T08:34:59.000Z