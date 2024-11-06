As Erica Taltos's mugshot goes viral, here are all 'The Bachelor' Universe contestants who've had run-ins with the law

The rise of restraining orders against candidates in the Bachelor franchise exposes a harsh reality that demonstrates the show's lack of concern

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Recent seasons of 'The Bachelor' franchise have seen an alarming rise in cast member controversies, with some contestants even entering the spotlight despite having restraining orders against them. This troubling trend has left fans questioning whether the show truly values its cast, as several competitors from 'The Bachelor', 'The Bachelorette', and 'The Golden Bachelorette' have sparked outrage within Bachelor Nation.

Erica Taltos

In a recently leaked mugshot, reality star Erica Taltos, who has starred in the worlds of MTV's 'Jersey Shore' and ABC's 'The Bachelor', looked worse for wear. 'Jersey Shore' featured Erica on two episodes in 2011, while 'Bachelor Pad' featured her on three episodes in 2012.

After reading a police report on the incident, Erica, who appeared on the shows alongside her twin sister Brittany, was arrested on May 7, 2023, for violence in a Florida Arby's restaurant. Police were informed by a witness that they had seen Erica and the woman fighting and that Erica had struck the woman in the face.

Two days later, Erica entered a not-guilty plea to the charges in court after being arrested in connection with violence and being detained on $500 bail. Erica and the presiding court arranged for her to take part in a drug-testing program and go to a mental health program.

The prosecutors decided not to press the charge on July 30. In the more than ten years since she appeared on the well-liked reality series, Erica has encountered several legal problems. In connection with a December 2021 charge of violence on a law enforcement officer, Erica was sentenced to a year of probation and community service.

Erica pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic abuse, resisting an officer, and disorderly drunkenness related to her arrest in March 2015. In the end, the case's accusations were withdrawn.

In 2015, Erica settled a $213 charge related to her arrest for shoplifting in September 2014.

'Bachelor Pad' star Erica Taltos (Sanford Police Department)

Lincoln Adim

In the same week that Lincoln Adim entered a guilty plea to indecent assault and battery for grabbing a woman on a Boston Harbor tour in 2016, viewers of 'The Bachelorette' witnessed him earn an early first impression from Becca Kufrin in 2018. Investigative skills are necessary for that degree of screening.

'The Bachelorette' Season 14 star Lincoln Adim (ABC)

Devin Strader

Jenn Tran's season was meant to be a celebration of her becoming the first Asian American Bachelorette, but 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 proved challenging from the start. Devin Strader made it apparent that he was on the program to find love.

He was a frontrunner the entire season and swiftly turned into a villain in Bachelor Nation after reportedly love-bombing Jenn almost right away. Devin's background started to come to light after he accepted Jenn's proposal and went through the full Bachelorette process.

It was revealed that Devin had a restraining order against him for stalking and aggressive behavior during his college years when an ex-partner verified that he had a violent background. Devin's actions spoke for themselves and overpowered the Bachelor Nation audience, even if he later expressed regret.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Devin Strader (Instagram/devin.strader)

Gil Ramirez

Viewers were eager to see the men of 'The Golden Bachelorette's cast, hoping that Bachelor producers had learned their lessons from Devin and were certain that they would take care of Joan Vassos. Viewers were optimistic about the men's character after learning more about them, especially the father of 'The Bachelor' Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson, Mark Anderson.

Regrettably, it soon came out that Gil Ramirez of 'The Golden Bachelorette' had previous problems. During the first few episodes, Gil, who was cast off the show early, came off as a kind, humorous man, but he was actually much more evil than that. Gil also had a restraining order against him, according to a recent ex-girlfriend, who disclosed that Gil had been frantically phoning and texting her in the months before the show's taping, but to no effect.

The ex had obtained a restraining order against Gil despite her attempts to inform him that she was not interested.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gil Ramirez (Instagram/@gil_ram1)

Guy Gansert

Viewers of 'The Golden Bachelorette' believed that there would be no more shocks after Gil was mainly cut from the show. Sadly, it was found that Guy Gansert, one of Joan's Golden Bachelorette contestants, had previously been the subject of a temporary protective order.

Guy's ex-wife reportedly eventually overturned the order, which requested that he only email her regarding their children and refrain from speaking to her in any other way. Despite Guy's seeming kindness on the show, it became evident that Bachelor producers did not conduct a comprehensive background check after learning about his problematic marital problems.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert (Instagram/guyggansert)

Joey Graziadei

'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei had some minor legal issues in Pennsylvania prior to his search for love. Two infractions in Chester County are part of the reality star's short criminal background. Joey was found guilty of an open container offense in 2014 and entered a guilty plea. He escaped arrest and paid a $400 fine. The reality star was given a violation for loud disruption in June 2015. He paid a $250 fine and entered a guilty plea.

'The Bachelor' Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei (Instagram/@joeygraziadei)

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller was arrested for driving under the influence in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 2017. According to court papers, she was found guilty and given a one-year prison term, but it was suspended.

Victoria was forced to be drug-free for a 24-month unsupervised general good conduct term, served time on probation, paid a $250 fine, and "had a restricted license for one year."

'BiP' star Victoria Fuller (Instagram/@vlfuller)

James McCoy Taylor

In September 2022, James McCoy Taylor, a participant in JoJo Fletcher's season of 'The Bachelorette', was arrested in College Station, Texas, for driving under the influence and illegally carrying a firearm.

'The Bachelorette' Season 12 star James McCoy Taylor (ABC)

Victoria Larson

After stealing $250 worth of goods from a Publix supermarket in July 2012, the competitor from Matt James' season was apprehended in 2015. After posting $500 in bail, Victoria Larson was freed from custody after spending two days in custody.

She entered a plea deal after being charged with petty theft in Tallahassee, Florida, in August 2012.

'The Bachelor' Season 25 star Victoria Larson (ABC)

Jubilee Sharpe

In February 2020, the competitor from Ben Higgins's season was taken into custody in West Palm Beach, Florida, for DUI. Hours after being arrested, Jubilee Sharpe was freed on her own recognizance, despite the Army veteran's refusal to submit to a breath, blood, or urine test.

'The Bachelor' Season 20 star Jubilee Sharpe (ABC)

Chris Soules

Regarding his continuing lawsuit, Chris Soules told Us Weekly in December 2019 that "it's been not easy on anyone," but that he's in a "good" place. "I’m just happy that I’m able to live another day and work and do my thing and be able to do better things for the people around me."

'The Bachelorette' Season 10 star Chris Soules (Facebook/chrissoulesofficial)

Arie Luyendyk Jr

Ten years prior to being season 22's Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr was arrested in October 2008 for driving in Scottsdale, Arizona, while his license was suspended. He entered a guilty plea to one count of operating a vehicle while his license was suspended.

'The Bachelor' Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr (X/ariejr)

Amanda Stanton

In her book 'Now Accepting Roses', the mother of two disputed that she "shoved" Bobby, as had been previously reported, and stated that "the words 'domestic violence' did not describe" her or their relationship.

"That night I had a couple more drinks than usual (and by that, I mean two more than my one normal glass of wine), and we were all kind of being loud in the hotel room." Amanda Stanton writes, "We were there to celebrate, but never did we mean to cause a huge disturbance."

Further adding, “With the noise we were making, our neighbors called hotel security, who came to our room. Bobby, who rarely, rarely drank, opened the door to speak to them and apologize on our behalf for being so loud. I don’t know what got into me, but I suppose liquid courage happens to the best of us in the worst moments sometimes. I barged up to the door and ‘pushed’ Bobby aside to get in front of him to speak to security myself.”