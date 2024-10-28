'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson sparks dating rumors with 'One Tree Hill' alum

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Mark Anderson is reportedly off the dating market! 'The Golden Bachelorette' star has sparked romance rumors with a 'One Tree Hill' alum. Mark was spotted getting cozy with a former actress at a recent party, as per a report by TV Shows Ace.

Kelsey Anderson's father recently attended a Halloween party catered by Posh Palate. Shortly after, the catering business posted several photos and videos from the event on its Instagram page. The star-studded party was organized by Hollywood actress Barbara Alyn Woods who is well-known for playing the role of Deb Scott on the popular television series 'One Tree Hill.' In the photos shared, Barbara and Mark appeared happy and comfortable in each other's company.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson is rumored to be dating 'One Tree Hill' alum Barbara Alyn Woods (Instagram/@poshhpalate)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Mark Anderson coordinates Halloween outfits with Barbara Alyn Woods

For the Halloween bash, Mark Anderson dressed up as Prince Charming, while Barbara Alyn Woods looked gorgeous as she stepped into the role of Disney princess Cinderella, wearing a beautiful blue dress. We must say, the two of them make a lovely couple.

In one picture, Mark can be seen adoringly looking at Barbara, while other snaps capture the two lovebirds smiling for the cameras. Barbara even shared a picture of herself and Mark from the party on her Instagram page. In the photo, the duo can be seen posing with one of her kids, who is dressed up as Yoda. “When Cinderella and Prince Charming have a baby…🫅👸👶” she captioned the photo. Soon after, Kelsey Anderson who appeared on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' dropped a sweet comment on the Instagram post that read, "So cute."

Why did Barbara Alyn Woods and John Lind divorce?

For the unversed, 'One Tree Hill' actress Barbara Alyn Woods and her husband John Lind announced their divorce earlier this year in May. The pair, who tied the knot in 1999, had been separated since November 2021.

John filed for divorce from Barbara on May 24, according to the documents obtained by People magazine. At that time, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. The estranged couple shares three daughters—Emily Alyn Lind, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Natalie Alyn Lind—all of whom are actresse

'One Tree Hill' actress Barbara Alyn Woods was previously married to John Lind (Instagram/@barbiealynwoods)

What happened to Mark Anderson on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

During his time on 'The Golden Bachelorette', Mark Anderson was seen remembering his late wife Denise Anderson on various occasions. Both Mark and Joan Vassos lost their respective partners to cancer and they bonded over their past traumas on the ABC dating series.

Joan decided to eliminate Mark during Episode 5 of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' She informed Mark about his eviction and he took it well. Following his elimination, Joan mentioned that he doesn't have a "mean bone in his body." In the same episode, Jonathan Rone and Keith Gordon were also sent home.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Mark Anderson bonded over their past traumas (YouTube/@bachelornation)

