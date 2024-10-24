'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Guy Gansert's one big fear revealed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Guy Gansert is pouring his heart out! During Episode 6 of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Joan Vassos stepped out for Hometown Dates. For her first Hometown Date, the leading lady of the ABC dating show traveled to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, to spend quality time with Guy's family.

Joan and Guy kicked off their Hometown Date with a boat ride, where Guy opened up about his fear of sharing his true feelings. He admitted that he was worried their relationship might not withstand the test of time. Ultimately, Guy, a 66-year emergency room doctor, doesn't want to get heartbroken on live television. After the boat ride, the two paid a visit to Guy's family in Reno, Nevada where Joan got the chance to meet his children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters. In no time, Joan bonded with Guy's family and told them more details about their dates. Later, she sat down with Guy's sons and sisters for a heart-to-heart conversation, who showed a green light to Joan.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Guy Gansert's son shares big concern during Hometown Date

For those unversed, 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert is a doting father to his four sons. During his Hometown Date with Joan, one of his sons voiced his concern about the possibility of Guy leaving the ABC dating show with a broken heart.

Guy and Joan wrapped up their Hometown Date on a positive note. As the evening came to a close, Guy grew a bit emotional, admitting that he could genuinely see Joan becoming a part of his family. Shortly after, he admitted to Joan that he was head over heels in love with her. Joan, in turn, shared that their Hometown Date had brought her even closer to Guy, deepening her feelings for him.

How far does Guy Gansert go on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Currently, Guy Gansert is among the remaining suitors vying for the heart of Joan Vassos. As per the popular reality TV blogger Reality Steve, Guy will make his way to the Fantasy Suites alongside Chock Chapple and Jordan Heller.

However, a big twist awaits when Pascal Ibgui chooses to self-eliminate from the show, admitting that he is not "in love" with Joan, leaving Chock and Guy as the final two suitors. It has been reported that Chock will end up with Joan, suggesting Guy was most probably eliminated.

