'The Golden Bachelorette': Chock Chapple seems 'too good to be true', and Joan Vassos thinks so too

Joan Vassos's Golden Bachelorette adventure is coming to an end, but she and her final suitors make one more romantic detour in Tahiti

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA: As 'The Golden Bachelorette' season comes to an end, Joan Vassos makes one more romantic visit to Tahiti with her remaining suitors. Joan will have the chance to get to know her last three competitors, Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, and Chock Chapple, in a more private setting away from the camera on her overnight dates.

There won't be any mattresses on this last set of dates, which are referred to as Fantasy Suites, she said on The View. How does it proceed, then?

At least one significant variation from Joan's Golden Bachelorette Fantasy Suites is reportedly in the works.

Joan claims to have an "overwhelming sense of guilt" about her choice in the trailer for the episode of Joan's Fantasy Suites. Even her closest bond is vulnerable; at one point, Joan questions whether front-runner Chock is "too good to be true" or whether his sentiments have "faded."

Chock Chapple already showed Devin-Strader-like traits

An earlier episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette' had Joan taking a group trip to the bowling alley with a number of men, including Chock. By being so demanding with Joan and making sure to sit directly next to her, Chock irritated the other guys.

He was essentially ignoring the other men and behaved as though he was already her boyfriend. Joan should be careful not to overlook the warning signs, even if she likes the sense of being wanted.

Joan could feel guilty about getting rid of Mark Anderson if she finds herself alone.

Many Bachelor Nation viewers are noticing parallels between Chock and Devin Strader, the antagonist from 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, despite the fact that Chock doesn't have quite the same notoriety. 'The Golden Bachelorette' has been an intriguing time for Chock, particularly because of his confidence in his relationship with Joan.

Chock has been much more confident than any of the other men in the group, even though Joan has been telling him that she has been becoming fonder of him.

Chock feels more at ease bringing Joan aside to chat more frequently than other people since he can see that his connection with her differs slightly from her interactions with other people. Devin kept leading Jenn Tran away from other men on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 in order to dominate her time, which annoyed Bachelor Nation and the other contestants.

The fact that Chock is reminding Bachelor Nation of a recent villain is a serious red signal, even though he might feel a little more secure in his connection with Joan than Devin did with Jenn.

Chock Chapple more in love with 'The Golden Bachelorette' than Joan Vassos

'The Golden Bachelorette' is hardly an exception to the rule that Bachelor Nation programs are frequently awful, with participants who are merely there to gain influence on social media. As of this writing, Chock has 17.1K followers on Instagram, where he is very active.

Chock uploaded a picture of him and Joan at some sort of fair. There are 2.9K likes on Chock's post. He marketed the play rather than discussing his love for Joan, which demonstrates Chock's priorities.

'The Golden Bachelorette's Chock and Joan stuck in the past

Chock has two children with Heather Chapple, whom he married for 12 years. Following the divorce, he met Katherine Elizabeth White Goree, with whom he was engaged for nine years until her death in 2022.

It's doubtful that Chock is over the loss because he told Joan on an episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette' that it was the most traumatic one in his life.

Joan lost a wonderful love, just like Chock. Before his death in 2021, she spent 32 years married to the love of her life, John Vassos.

Together, the couple produced four children, all of whom are now adults who watch their mother on national television as she searches for love. Joan is more understanding of the fact that Chock isn't over his late fiancée, since she isn't entirely over the loss of her late husband.

