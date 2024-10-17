Is Chock Chapple the new Devin Strader? 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion explodes with a green-eyed monster

The group date goes well at first, but as soon as Chock Chapple makes some bold advances toward Joan Vassos, things quickly start to go south

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The quest for love is getting intense as Joan Vassos navigates her romantic journey on ABC's hit reality series 'The Golden Bachelorette'. The ABC show's last group date of the season, replete with bowling shirts, beer, munchies, and, of course, jealousy, took place at a bowling alley with Joan and her suitors in Wednesday's episode, which aired on October 16.

Chock Chapple seized the opportunity to steal some one-on-one time with Joan, while fellow contestant Guy Gansert emphasized the laid-back vibe, insisting it was all about having a good time. As the other men bowled, Chock cozied up to Joan, sharing, "I'm really looking forward to just having some time with Joan."

"I'm only thinking about Joan and myself; I don't care what they're thinking or doing," he added.

Fans might remember Devin Strader from a previous season, where he tried to monopolize Jenn Tran’s attention, leading to drama among the contestants. It looks like Chock is aiming to create a similar dynamic this season, raising concerns about fairness in the competition for Joan's heart.

Chock Chapple with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (ABC/@GillesMingasson)

Chock Chapple rubs 'The Golden Bachelorette' guys the wrong way

The other men on the group date could see the emotion clearly, as Guy noted that Chock "positioned himself well and was sitting right next to her." Jonathan Rone continued, "It was in your face — Chock and Joan together like a couple."

In the last season of 'The Bachelorette', Devin got into verbal arguments with the guys after he was accused of hogging Jenn's time. Now we know how that chapter ended.

We wouldn't want Joan to go through the same ordeal and meet the same fate. As much as Chock is trying to show up for Joan, he should really give others the same opportunity to see if they have a long-term shot with 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

Chock Chapple hogs The Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos's time (ABC/@GillesMingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos also seems to pay special attention to Richie Rich Chock Chapple

Joan is getting back into her groove on 'The Golden Bachelorette' and appears to be enjoying her time with a wealthy suitor Chock, perhaps she's seeing cash signs. Chock is a kind guy, but many of Joan's suitors look charming.

Joan recited a poem on 'The Golden Bachelor' to demonstrate her skill, and she came off as compassionate and different, but she could be drawn to Chock's money.

Although Chock is a wonderful man, it's difficult to overlook his wealth. Although his exact net worth is unknown, he is advertising a lavish home on Instagram and showing off expensive clothing, such as a silky pink jacket and "rich guy" shoes without socks.

Recently, he spent time with his son Tyler Chapple, who is planning a trip to Japan. There is no evidence to support the rumors that Chock is a millionaire, and if he is, he might not be the only suitor who fits that description.

However, Joan could find it quite tempting that he appears to have his financial life in order.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Chock Chapple is wealthy (ABC/@GillesMingasson)

What happens between Chock Chapple and 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos?

According to Reality Steve's most recent spoilers, Joan ends up falling in love with Chock this season. Although Reality Steve has made mistakes in the past, his observations are often spot on.

Joan could be genuinely in love. Chock is a Capricorn and a Virgo, which makes for a wonderful combo that frequently results in marriage.

Similar characteristics of both Earth signs include a need for stability, humility, and a tendency toward perfection. Despite her fascination with his wealth, she also likes other aspects of him.

'The Golden Bachelorette' lead Joan Vassos may have fallen in love with Chock Chapple (ABC/@GillesMingasson)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on Wednesdays on ABC at 8 pm ET.