Romance on 'DWTS'? Rumors fly after Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber 'date'

'DWTS' stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are currently vying for the mirrorball trophy on ABC dance show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are fueling romance rumors! The 'Dancing With The Stars' partners recently went out on a dinner together and shared snaps on social media.

On October 13, 2024, Sasha who has been working as a professional dancer on the popular ABC dance show since Season 17 took to his Instagram page and gave the fans a closer look at his dinner date with the former Bachelorette.

Sasha shared a lovely snap of Jenn smiling and holding a glass of champagne in her hand. The picture showed Jenn dolled up in a black top with matching glasses on her head. He tagged Jenn on his Instagram Story.

The dating rumors of Jenn and Sasha began swirling in the air as soon as the two were paired along for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. At the time of writing, the two haven't made any official comment regarding the romance rumors.

'DWTS' star Sasha Farber goes on dinner date with Jenn Tran (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

'DWTS' star Sasha Farber calls Jenn Tran 'babe' in a TikTok video

At the moment, viewers of 'Dancing with the Stars' are speculating about a potential romance between Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran. Not long ago, Sasha lovingly referred to Jenn as "babe" in a TikTok video shared on September 22.

In the footage, Sasha and Jenn can be seen visiting McDonald's. At one point, Sasha playfully asked Jenn for a lick of her ice cream cone, saying, “Babe, can I have some?” to which she responded, “It’s my cone. If you wanted a cone, you should have ordered it."

Then, Sasha jokingly said, "That is so rude,” as they continued to engage in funny banter with each other while ordering food from the renowned fast food outlet.

'DWTS' pair Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber fuel dating rumors (Instagram/@jenntran)

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran was previously linked to 'The Bachelorette' alum Jonathan Johnson

Talking of Jenn Tran's love life, she was recently linked to Jonathan Johnson, one of her suitors from 'The Bachelorette.' Jonathan who was the third runner-up of the ABC dating show came forward to support Jenn during the premiere of 'DWTS' Season 33.

In a conversation with US Weekly, Jenn spoke about Jonathan's support and said, “Honestly, it just means so much, He’s such a good friend of mine and to be able to be here in L A and to, like, cultivate that friendship with him now, it’s exactly what I need right now is someone to lean on and he’s been exactly that."

'The Bachelorette' stars Jonathan Johnson and Jenn Tran (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber was previously married to Emma Slater

Sasha Farber was in a long-term relationship with his 'Dancing with the Stars' co-star Emma Slater from 2011 to 2014. Sasha proposed to Emma in 2016.

The two lovebirds ended up walking down the aisle in March 2018. However, their marriage wasn't meant to last for eternity as they parted ways in 2022. The next year, Emma went to court and filed for divorce from Sasha. The pair's divorce was finalized in May 2024.