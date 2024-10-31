'The Golden Bachelorette' finale: Joan Vassos 'forces' her connection with 'red flag' Guy Gansert

The Golden Bachelorette's Season 1 finale featured Joan Vassos's three Fantasy Suite dates, including one with Guy Gansert

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA: The Golden Bachelorette's Season 1 finale, part 1, featured Joan Vassos's three intimate Fantasy Suite dates, including a romantic evening with Guy Gansert. Their adventure took place aboard a luxurious cruise ship, where they plunged into turquoise waters, snorkeling alongside graceful stingrays and sleek sharks. The evening culminated in a dreamy candlelit dinner, setting the scene for romance.

However, as they shared this beautifully curated meal, Joan performed as if she were trying to fulfill a role scripted by the show's producers rather than genuinely connecting with Guy. Despite the picturesque backdrop, the chemistry between her and Guy felt more scripted than sincere. It seemed she was merely going through the motions, driven by the producers' nudges rather than genuine feelings. The palpable disconnect lingered in the air and it was clear that Joan's heart was already tethered elsewhere, leaving her interactions with Guy feeling forced and lacking the authenticity that true love demands. However, it might be in Joan's best interest not to pursue a deeper connection with Guy, as he comes with significant red flags. His ex recently came forward, revealing allegations of betrayal and a restraining order filed against him.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos and Guy Gansert enjoyed their Fantasy Suite date (@abc)

Joan Vassos ditches to have a physical connection during Fantasy Suite

'The Golden Bachelorette' Fantasy Suite is designed for deep emotional and physical connections with the final three contenders. Guy Gansert entered this intimate setting with high hopes, only to be left feeling let down when Joan Vassos revealed her decision not to engage in any romantic encounters with her finalists.

Joan expressed her desire to reserve such moments for the one she ultimately chooses, emphasizing her wish to forge a genuine bond. However, she assured the men that she would spend time off-camera with each of them to further explore their personalities and histories.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Guy Gansert was hoping to have a physical connection with Joan Vassos (@abc)

Who should Joan Vassos pick as her final two men?

'The Golden Bachelorette' Season 1 has been a rollercoaster of red flags, yet Joan Vassos navigated the drama to find her three finalists. Now, the moment of truth approaches as she must choose just one. The latest episode promises a nail-biting elimination, but many fans believe Joan should have leaned toward Jordan Heller and Pascal Ibgui.

Unfortunately, Joan made a shocking decision to let Jordan go during the hometown date, a choice that many consider a misstep. Meanwhile, her remaining finalist, Chock Chapple, raises eyebrows with his troubling past. Though Pascal is a supportive presence for Joan, he struggles with his own self-doubt, adding another layer of complexity to her decision-making process. As the tension mounts, it's clear that the path to love is fraught with challenges for Joan.

'The Golden Bachelorette' Season 1 star Joan Vassos finds herself in a challenging position as she narrows down her finalists (@abc)

Catch thrilling drama on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Season 1 Tell-All on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 pm ET on ABC.