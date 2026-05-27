Are Dave and Sophie still together? ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 winners break silence

Dave Hand and Sophie Willett formed a strong connection on the show and were declared the winners in the finale episode.

'Perfect Match' Season 4 found its winning couple in Dave Hand and Sophie Willett during the finale, which aired on May 27 on Netflix. However, their victory posed a serious question: how will the couple date across two continents? Sophie resides in England, while Dave lives in Australia. Sophie, who previously appeared on 'Love Is Blind UK,' told TUDUM that their romantic spark did not sustain in the real world. Sophie said, "Unfortunately, there is a whole wide ocean in between us. Lack of communication and effort resulted in us having a conversation to just remain friends."

A still of Dave and Sophie from Season 4 of 'Perfect Match' (Image Source: Netflix | Perfect Match)

Furthermore, Dave told Chattr that after the finale wrapped up filming, he and Sophie spent another day or two in Mexico and had a great time together before going their separate ways. Sophie traveled to Paris to ring in her 30th birthday, which Dave did not attend, as she flew to Los Angeles and then back to Melbourne. They agreed not to label their relationship as they had only known each other for eight days at that point. They stayed in touch for a while after returning home, but the distance proved too strong for them to overcome. Furthermore, the duo won a luxury holiday at any destination of their choice as their winning prize. Dave and Sophie chose the tropical setting of the Maldives for their first trip together.

A look at Sophie and Dave from their time in 'Perfect Match' Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix | Perfect Match)

However, the 'Married at First Sight' alum disclosed that they did not head for the vacation right after the finale ended. "There were about six or eight weeks until we had our trip to the Maldives and I think when we went back home, the communication was up, the buzz is high and it was just like, what an amazing thing we did," Dave said. However, things changed as "communication dropped off on both of our ends with the time difference and the ocean between us, you know what I mean? It was our lives sort of came back to normal, and you realise 'oh sh-t, this is gonna be difficult.'" Despite losing their initial spark, Sophie and Dave went on the trip together and had an open, relationship-defining conversation soon after they landed in the Maldives. Both of them decided that dating is not feasible for them and agreed to stay friends. Dave told New Idea that the pair broke up 24 hours into their Maldives trip. "I think we're the only two people who friend-zoned each other in Maldives history," he joked.

An image of the reality star Dave Hand (Image Source: Instagram | @dth_9)

tBut will Dave consider rekindling their romance down the line? He said that he and Sophie cannot be anything more than friends. While he acknowledged that their connection was special, he felt strongly that they didn't have a future together. "She's a lovely, lovely, lovely person, and I hope she thinks the same as me, but I feel like that to have what we have is super special. I would never ever take that for granted. And I think that is just our journey together, and it's a f---ing great one." Furthermore, Sophie said that she is, "as single as I was two years ago when I went on Love Is Blind: UK." She added that she is definitely open to dating. "I try not to date red flags now, but in my defense, a lot of the time, they portray themselves as green. What's a girl to do?" She further added, "My DMs are very much open. Slide right on in."