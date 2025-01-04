'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown left 'dumbfounded' after Christine kicks him out of her bedroom

Christine confessed that she was "not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Sister Wives star Christine entered into a polygamous 'spiritual' marriage with Kody Brown in March 1994, the couple stayed together for almost 27 years and in November 2021 Christine announced their separation. Fans got to witness the end of their union during the airing of season 17, in an episode titled 'The Beginning of the End' the mother of six confessed that she "didn't want to be married to a guy who's just going to shrug his shoulders when I'm asking him if we're going to have an intimate marriage." Christine eventually kicked a 'dumbfounded' Kody out of her bedroom and her life.

According to Business Insider, the Brown family patriarch raged about his ex-wife's decision, and he admitted to proposing a 'romance-free' marriage which Christine disapproved of. "She's like, 'My room is a special place for me and nothing special happens there for us," he said during the confessional. Kody went on to admit that he wanted to maintain their marriage without any physical intimacy because Christine had deceived him by informing the other Sister Wives that she had intended to leave him "for years."

"I don't feel intimate because I've been betrayed," a dumbfounded Kody told the camera, adding that though he was "shocked" he "wasn't surprised," however, he had initially thought that Christine was going through some 'awakening' phase and would get over it. On the other hand, the Plexus ambassador explained the reason behind her drastic decision during the confessional, "So, he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me?" she questioned the camera. "And I'm, what? Gonna have nothing for the rest of my life?" "My heart's shattered, to be honest with you," she continued, adding that she's "not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

The TLC star revealed that she packed her ex-husband's items from her bedroom and shifted them into the garage. "It is so heartbreaking to have his stuff everywhere. And to know that he doesn't want me, he doesn't love me," Christine shared. She also admitted feeling miserable during their previous anniversary and after that, Christine planned to move away from the community and Kody's presence forever. "I want to go somewhere where people want to be around us," she said during the confessional. On Kody's part, he recalled feeling liberated after finding his stuff in the garage. He said he wasn't bothered but rather felt "relief" from "the burden" of a "loveless marriage."

Kody and Christine Brown at the"RockTellz & CockTails presents Meat Loaf" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on October 3, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gabe Ginsberg)

According to People, Christine opened up about her 'sexless' marriage while appearing on the Juicy Scoop podcast in 2023. “It was, like, five times in one year,” she told host Heather McDonald. “There’s sex and then there’s intimacy. What we didn’t have was intimacy. The intimacy itself had been gone for years.” She continued by blaming her ex-husband over their lack of sexual chemistry, “He’s like, ‘We’re not going to have an intimate marriage anymore. We’re not going to have sex.’” After ending her 'spiritual' union with Kody, Christine is now married to David Woolly, the couple tied the knot in October 2023.