Sister Wives’ Christine Brown reveals why she really left ex Kody Brown — and it’s heartbreaking

The 'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown ended her 25 years of marriage with Kody Brown for an intimate reason. The reality TV star had a spiritual marriage to Kody in 1994 and had six children together until their shocking split. She was Kody’s third wife after Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. But their marriage was not a happy one as Kody preferred living with his youngest wife, Robyn Brown, and passed hurtful remarks about Christine. He reportedly told the 'Sister Wives' star that he didn’t find her attractive. Ultimately, she decided to step away from the relationship for good, and a lot of that drama was captured on the show for the viewers to watch.

PEOPLE shared a preview of the show’s upcoming 19th season in which Christine reflects on her past with Kody and contemplates their break-up. “For a long time, it was just fun, and it was just a blast. You know, we just had a lot of good times,” she recalled. However, after Kody married Robyn, she felt a void in their courtship. According to Christine, it was almost over for them after he and Robyn tied the knot. She further shared that what she and Kody had between them wasn’t “real true intimacy.” Christine believes that he neither cared for her emotional well-being nor supported her romantically, physically, or financially.

Christine and Kody welcomed six kids throughout their relationship, but ultimately, there were no emotions left in their bond. She admitted to feeling used and not feeling fulfilled in their intimate moments. She claimed that the duo found intimacy to be an obligation and described their sexual life as “broken.” However, it was a long road until they finally decided to end the relationship. Over the years, the gap between them widened, and their feelings for each other shrank. After Kody’s marriage to Robyn, they let their communication gap get the best of them.

The duo never had a heart-to-heart discussion, and their nights together came down to five times in a year. Christine finally decided to confront him about their marriage, asking if they would ever be intimate. It took a “no” from Kody for Christine to take the leap of faith and end her decades-long relationship. She ultimately found the type of love she was looking for in David Woolley, and the couple tied the knot in October 2023. On the contrary, Kody’s relationship with Robyn appears to be rocky. When Christine and his other wives, Meri and Janelle, broke their polygamous spiritual union, he was left in a monogamous relationship with Robyn.

In a season 19 sneak peek released by Entertainment Tonight, both Kody and Robyn gave separate interviews and seemed at odds over the topic of polygamy. The former declared that he was done experimenting in that zone and announced that polygamy is "off the table because it was taken off the table.” On the other hand, Robyn admitted that she’s still open to the possibility if her conditions are met. “If I had some sort of guarantee, and if Kody was up for it, yeah,” she said.