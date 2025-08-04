‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown stuns fans with dramatic 45-pound weight loss transformation

Christine Brown also encouraged fans to join her upcoming weight loss accountability group to reset before the fall

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown recently put her drastic weight loss transformation on display. On August 2, 2025, Christine took to her Instagram page and posted a carousel of snaps showcasing her drastic body transformation. According to Parade magazine, Christine's first picture featured a text message at the top that read, "Down 45 pounds and have kept it off for years now!!" In her Instagram post, Christine also included the weight loss transformations of other women while promoting the MLM Plexus."I’ve lost 45 pounds. Not because I found a magic fix, but because I found accountability, support, and the right tools," Christine wrote in the caption of the post.

Christine further added, "And now I’m inviting YOU to join me. Our next accountability group kicks off next week, just in time to reset before fall hits. 🍂 If you’re: 😩 Tired all the time, even after sleeping 🥴 Bloated, uncomfortable, and nothing fits right 😞 Feeling stuck in a body that doesn’t feel like yours 😭 Tearing up in the closet because nothing looks good. Then this is for you. We’ll do it together, because that’s what changed everything for me. Comment RESULTS or DM me for info. Let’s go, friend. 💪."

Soon after, several fans commended Christine's weight loss journey. One social media user stopped by the comments section of the post and wrote, "Amazing results!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Results !! Girl, you look and I bet feel amazing!!!❤️🔥." Another 'Sister Wives' fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "You look amazing, plus you look so happy! ❤️." Another netizen declared, "You’re down about 180 and it looks great on you ;)."

In July 2025, Christine shared another weight loss update with her fans. At that point, Christine posted a montage displaying moments from the previous seasons of the TLC reality program 'Sister Wives.' In addition to this, Christine also shed light on her husband David Woolley's weight loss journey. Then, Christine told her Instagram followers, "I’ve lost 40 pounds. David’s lost 25. And for the first time, we finally feel like ourselves. Our next weight loss challenge starts in August, and for the next 3 days, you can get $10 off. Comment DISCOUNT and I’ll send you the details!"

Earlier this year, Christine's former sister wife Meri Brown also flaunted her own weight loss transformation by sharing her photos on social media. On April 14, Meri stunned her Instagram followers with her latest photos. The TLC star captioned the post, "It was a pleasure and honor to spend the past two days at the Global Beauty Awards. Sitting in on events and classes and seeing some of the behind-the-scenes was such an experience!"

In the snaps uploaded, Meri can be seen rocking a black halter-top dress with matching black shoes. However, what caught the attention of her fans was Meri's slimmer physique, and many lauded her progress. One fan wrote, "Ok Meri!!! Dropped the man AND the weight! 😍." Another netizen commented, "The glowup is REAL! 🔥🙌." A fan gushed over Meri's physique and remarked, "You’re killing it, Meri! The vibe from you is strong, healthy, and spirited! Love that life for you! 🔥."