Are Rob and Michaella still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple faces new drama

After Rob accused Michaella of being on the show for the ‘wrong reasons,’ she didn’t want to go for a night out.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featured singles looking for a romantic connection. After a series of blind dates, a few of them got engaged. One of the engaged couples on the social experiment is Rob Feeley and Michaella Giorgio. The two got to know each other better during the show’s first phase, i.e., blind dates. Despite another participant, Diana, being Rob’s exact type, he chose Michaella, who, as she mentioned, was everything she’s ever wanted in a partner. After getting engaged sight unseen, the two spent more time together on their trip to Mexico with fellow engaged couples. However, a sneak peek for the upcoming episode shows things might not be going so well between Rob and Michaella.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 sneak peek featuring Michaella (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The sneak peek features Michaella sharing how things have been between her and Rob. While getting ready for a night out with fellow ‘Love Is Blind’ participants, she shared, “Tonight, we have a night out with some people from the pods.” She mentioned that they would see Matt, who was her number two during the blind dates phase. They would also meet Diana, who Rob had previously had a strong connection with before choosing Michaella. “I do not wanna go,” she told the cameras.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 sneak peek featuring Rob (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Sharing the reason behind not wanting to go to the night out, Michaella pointed out, “I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted.” But that was not the only reason. She reflected on Rob’s previous behavior from when he went out with his friends, “Rob had too much to drink the night with his friends and kind of started coming at me a little bit personally, off camera, saying that he thinks I have a lot to gain professionally from being on this show. That’s probably the most insulting thing you could say, that I’m here for the wrong reasons.” She added that she was there to get married and to find love. She concluded with, “So to hear that from the man who’s closest to me was kind of a huge deal.”

Although Michaella and Rob are still together on the show, it would be interesting to see how things progress between them, especially after Rob accused her of being on the show for the wrong reasons. Along with Rob and Michaella, the Netflix show has a few other engaged couples, including John and Sarah, Wilson and Wilnie, Cam and Aneha, and Blake and Erika. The streamer will air the upcoming Finale on October 28, which will reveal the engaged couples’ decisions during their respective wedding ceremonies.