All the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couples still together against the odds

Seven couples ended up getting engaged on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

WASHINGTON, D.C.: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 has kicked off with a bang, showcasing drama-filled relationships where couples strive to make things work without physically seeing each other. While many contestants struggled to find lasting love connections, a few brave pairs persevered against the odds. By the end of the explosive episodes, seven couples had gotten engaged and met for the first time after their commitments. But before they walk down the aisle, a lot can happen. So, are these couples successfully on the path to tying the knot, or have they already ditched their partners? Let’s take a look.

Couples strive to make their relationships work without physically seeing each other on 'Love Is Blind' (@netflix)

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause

'Love Is Blind' Season 7's undoubtedly most compatible couples Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause began a journey filled with intense chemistry and strong compatibility. Although Garrett made headlines for an insensitive racist comment, the couple ultimately decided to get married. Taylor was mindful about revealing her ethnicity, which Garrett ultimately respected. As they moved their relationship outside the pods, their dedication and love suggested a potential marriage. However, clouds of uncertainty loom over them as Garrett’s ex has been texting him, and he has responded, raising concerns about their otherwise flawless bond.

Interestingly, while Garrett follows Taylor on Instagram, she does not follow him back. Recently, she posted a carousel of pictures from the 'Love Is Blind' set but chose not to tag her reality TV partner. This has left the status of their relationship up in the air. However, Garrett seemed to have had a major glow-up over the past year, which might suggest that the pair ended up saying, "I do" at the altar.

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause began a journey filled with intense chemistry and strong compatibility (Instagram/@chinesediscobaby)

Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser

There’s a strong possibility that Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser are still together despite the sperm donor drama. Initially, the couple worried about whether their chemistry would translate outside the pods, but they soon realized their hesitations were unfounded. In the third episode, Ashley expressed her feelings by writing a loving letter to Tyler on his birthday, which led him to pop the question. Moreover, they still follow each other on Instagram, further cementing that their relationship is thriving.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser are expected to get married (@netflix)

Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis

After the cheating scandal involving Stephen Richardson sexting another woman and discussing fetishes while engaged to Monica Davis, it’s highly unlikely the pair is still together. Although they initially hit it off well, Stephen ultimately succumbed to his old habits and cheated on Monica. When confronted about the situation, he offered a half-hearted apology without taking genuine accountability. The couple ended things with Stephen packing his belongings and leaving Monica behind, even Venmoing her the money he owed for "carrying his weight the last couple of days."

Monica and Stephen are not together (@netflix)

Tim Drake Godbee and Alexandra Byrd

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 couple Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd started off strong, with Tim proposing to Alexandra early in their journey. However, their relationship took a turn during their trip to Mexico. Feeling homesick, Alexandra shut down instead of communicating her emotions, which created a rift between them. While it remains unclear if they tied the knot, the pair still follows each other on Instagram, suggesting there’s a good chance they are still together.

Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd still follows each other on social media (@netflix)

Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles

Hannah Jiles never seemed entirely certain about her feelings for Nick Dorka. Initially attracted to him, she later chose to pursue a relationship with Leo Braudy, only to eventually return to Nick and get engaged. During their trip to Mexico, Hannah looked visibly uncomfortable watching Nick ride a plastic duck, and the trailer for upcoming episodes hints at him getting flirty with another contestant. This behavior could create tension in their already fragile bond. While the couple may be together for now, it’s uncertain how long that will last.

Nick Dorka's duck drama and Hannah Jiles' list sabotage their romance (@netflix)

Ramses Prashad and Marissa George

The final couple to meet in person, Ramses Prashad and Marissa George, eventually got engaged. However, their journey didn't start smoothly, as Marissa was caught in a love triangle involving Ramses and Bohdan Olinares. Ultimately, she chose Ramses, and the couple seems to be thriving. They are still following each other on Instagram, which suggests that their bond is still going strong.

Ramses and Marissa were the final couple to meet in real life from 'Love is Blind' Season 7 (@netflix)

Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski

'Love Is Blind' Season 7's most talked-about couple, Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski, experienced a turbulent relationship. Leo initially had feelings for Hannah, who eventually got engaged to Nick, which prompted Leo to propose to Brittany. Upon meeting in person, Leo seemed impressed with Brittany's appearance. However, Brittany struggled with being his second choice and felt conflicted about their relationship. Ultimately, the pair broke up but decided to remain friends despite having a great time together in Miami.