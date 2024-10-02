Who is Ashley Adionser? 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant is ready and willing

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Adionser is a philanthropist

WASHINGTON, DC: Ashley Adionser is hoping to find a loving partner on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 after her experiences with heartbreak. Ashley, 32, is a Marketing director from Washington DC-Baltimore. A self-proclaimed philanthropist and believer, the Netflix show star has around a decade of experience in the marketing firm after starting her full-time professional career as a Marketing Administrator.

According to her LinkedIn, Ashley Adionser pursued a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Fashion Industry Management from Philadelphia University. She later completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree majoring in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from the same university. She has also participated in a Study Abroad program in Spain at Philadelphia University. Ashley is currently focusing more on a philanthropist role after leaving her Marketing and Operations Executive. The reality star's father, DC Dickson, is the owner and CEO of Piano Keys Restaurant & Lounge. He also co-owns Dicko Transportation. Despite a successful career, she has faced a challenging love life. Ashley has never been in a relationship where her partner gave priority to honesty and communication. However, the lack of communication sparked trust issues, leading her down a difficult path. She once secretly spied on her ex and went through one former partner's phone to check if he was cheating on her.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Adionser is a social worker

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Adionser has dedicated her life to people. She has organized multiple fundraising events for prostate cancer patients. She has also organized a successful Autism Awareness event, providing information, resources, and support to the community.

The Netflix show star recently hosted an Annual Celebrity Golf Classic to help raise funds and awareness for those impacted by prostate cancer. At the event, she organized the best vendors from hair touch-ups, tattoos, spiked coffees, workout & spa treatments, B12 & wellness stations, and more.

Ashley Adionser launches her vintage shop after facing personal woes

Ashley Adionser launched her home essentials and gift brand, All the Feels Home, in November 2021. Although she had been planning to debut her small shop since around 2019, the pandemic put a roadblock to her dreams. She has shared her struggles with launching her shop, stating, "I really dove in, sacrificed nights and weekends, whatever it took to do what needed to be done."

However, the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant's plans were further pushed by the tragic loss of her family member. She was set to inaugurate the outlet in early 2021, but her grandfather fell ill and died. Despite these personal challenges, she ultimately succeeded in launching a successful outlet in Houston, Texas.

What is 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Adionser looking for in her partner?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ashley Adionser is looking for a man who shares her passion and dream of helping others. She hasn't found anyone who protects her heart the way they protect their own, but hopes to find 'the one'. Ashley is done playing games and is now seeking a steady romance.

The Netflix show star wants to open her heart to a trusted man who both appreciates her stealthy sense of humor and quiets her anxieties. She has shared also shared her key to heart which is a soft man whom she can trust.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.