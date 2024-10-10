'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson's love life in jeopardy as cheating allegations surface

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 cameras weren't rolling when Monica Davis uncovered Stephen Richardson's cheating scandal

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Stephen Richardson has recently revealed his true colors as the ultimate villain and serial cheater. He shattered the trust of his fiancée, Monica Davis, by drunkenly texting another woman, proving he’s far from the romantic hero he appeared to be.

Monica admitted she couldn't remember the name of the woman Stephen cheated with, but revealed that the two had a connection before entering the pods. Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling on social media, suggesting that Stephen's infidelity involved his ex-girlfriend. Stephen finds himself trapped in a tangled web of deception, revealing himself as the biggest liar—something viewers had seemingly overlooked until now. He claims he was drunk during a sleep test when he allegedly texted his ex, but that excuse doesn’t hold water.

How did Monica Davis found about Stephen Richardson's cheating?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 cameras weren't rolling when Monica Davis uncovered Stephen Richardson's cheating scandal. However, Monica has recently opened up about the details of how she discovered Stephen’s betrayal. In a recent interview, she claimed that Stephen was in the bathroom when Monica saw a text on his screen.

Driven by suspicion, Monica scrolled through Stephen's phone, uncovering a lengthy history of flirtatious messages with another woman. Monica recalled stumbling upon a text that read, "No one's ever been able to satisfy my kinks the way you do," claiming that "they were just going back and forth."

Stephen Richardson shared sweet moments with Monica Davis

'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson tried to salvage his portrayal before the cheating drama premiered on the Netflix show. He shared photos with Monica Davis flaunting their adorable moments from their Mexico honeymoon. Alongside the photos, he wrote, "You know for a show based on context clues and meant to be about not judging a book by its cover."

The Netflix show star explained, "Its fans certainly like to take a LOT things at face value. These are all beautiful memories of mine that I would never trade for the world. Both on and off camera." Stephen further claimed, "Memories I will forever share with amazing people in an experience I never expected to be a part of."

