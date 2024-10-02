‘Love Is Blind’ star Monica Davis turns a blind eye to Stephen Richardson’s startling confession

'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson openly addressed being a cheater in his previous relationship

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The bond Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson share in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is certainly intriguing, particularly since Stephen isn't reluctant to admit he cheated. Monica, 37, initially responds with empathy about Stephen's confession, but it's hard to avoid the feeling that falling for someone who cheated in the past might be a bit risky.

While Stephen's honesty about his past behavior is admirable, this could pose a serious problem for their future. In the pods, he does confess to his partner, "I technically hold the title of being a cheater," as he emotionally cheated due to flirting with a girl via DMs. He expressed his apology. On the other hand, Monica responds understandingly, "We're all human. It's not so black and white." Her ability to forgive and believe that people can grow from their mistakes shows her maturity. There is, however, a fine line between being compassionate and overlooking warning signs. The real question here is whether Monica's empathy would cloud her judgment.

She's obviously willing to give Stephen the benefit of the doubt, yet as she says, "The experiences that I've had to deal with from cheating are really gross, and very, very bad." This history of being cheated before in past relationships should be a reason enough for her to proceed with caution. On 'Love Is Blind', emotions run deep, and connections are made in a very short amount of time. As the relationship between Stephen and Monica unfolds, viewers will be watching to see if another twist is around the corner.

'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis reveals she is drawn to 'flaws'

Monica Davis has a very peculiar view of the relationships she has been a part of. According to her, she doesn't seek perfection in anyone but has a weakness for imperfections in people. During their time in the pods, in an emotional conversation with Stephen, Monica shared that to her, real relationships are built upon acceptance of vulnerability.

"I'm always drawn to flaws," Monica confesses, adding that loving someone for his or her strengths is one thing, but accepting his or her flaws binds them together. This view has kept her in touch with reality and she has treated her relationships with a lot of understanding and empathy, just as was clearly seen when he confessed to emotional cheating. "We're all human," Monica says, making sure she appreciates authenticity.

'Love Is Blind' star Monica says she's attracted to flaws (@netflix)

Are Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson still together?

According to Netflix, the couple is still together after their stint on the show. Monica and Stephen's relationship in 'Love Is Blind' started with deep emotional vulnerability; thus, they eventually ended up in an engagement with each other in the pods. They actually felt like they connected both emotionally and personally. Monica was very grateful when Stephen shared with her his past mistakes. The bonding continued further as they shared their background and life experiences.

It wasn't until after the pods and the trip to Mexico that their relationship began to have some problems. While their emotional bond had become very strong, Stephen's non-stop talking did indeed wear Monica down and cause some tension between them. Regardless, they somehow seemingly managed to keep it going.

'Love Is Blind' pair Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson are still together (@netflix)

