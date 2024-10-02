'Love Is Blind' fans stunned after Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski walk out of Netflix show

'Love Is Blind' star Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy got engaged in the pods

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski have unexpectedly ditched Netflix show production midway. Leo and Brittany were entangled in a love triangle but overcame the drama, eventually getting engaged in the pods. However, the couple decided to ditch the scheduled Mexico honeymoon where the other six couples enjoyed a whirlwind romance. Instead, they decided to have their vacation in Miami. Unfortunately, Leo and Brittany's trip was a huge failure as they decided to part ways rather than get closer.

As Brittany entered the real world, a startling revelation struck her: Leo wasn’t the one she had been searching for. From the moment he first appeared on the Netflix show, his vibe had been undeniably cringe-worthy, but she had been too caught up in the whirlwind to notice. Now, with clarity, she recognized the signs she had overlooked all along.

'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles warned Brittany Wisniewski about Leo Braudy

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Leo Braudy has been playing with both Hannah Jiles and Brittany Wisniewski's emotions all along. He kept them both on a delicate thread, reluctant to commit to either, savoring the attention and intrigue that came with juggling their hearts.

However, when Hannah decided to break things off with Leo and explore another connection, he erupted in anger, and his outburst left the Netflix show star in tears. Amid the emotional turmoil, Hannah reached out to Brittany, cautioning her about Leo's manipulative tendencies. Unfortunately, it wasn't until their engagement that Brittany truly began to see the truth behind those warnings.

Where are 'Love Is Blind' stars Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski now?

'Love Is Blind' stars Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski have turned the page on their dramatic splits and are forging ahead with their lives. Leo recently took a trip to Austria, captivating his followers with glimpses of his art deal negotiations through a series of engaging social media videos.

Meanwhile, Brittany has poured her energy into a meaningful cause, dedicating herself to revitalizing and cleaning up the streets of Baltimore City. She has recently enjoyed an eclipse picnic and hiking with her friends.

