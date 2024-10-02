Who is Ramses Prashad? ‘Love Is Blind’ star looking for ‘first love’ despite failed marriage

Contestant Ramses Prashad of 'Love is Blind' Season 7 is on the show to seek love again after his first marriage failed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ramses Prashad is one of the contestants for Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' and hopes for a deeper connection when his first marriage failed. Although he has previously been married, Ramses still considers himself to be on the lookout for what he refers to as his "first true love." He describes how his preceding relationship was unable to provide him with the emotional connective depth he so needed and wanted; it left him feeling unseen and underappreciated. While Ramses has done the work in healing from the past, he reflects on what went wrong and brings much clarity on what he actually wants in a partner.

Ramses prides himself on his own vulnerability, which is not often returned in his relationships. He's looking for someone who embraces emotional vulnerability. Having learned some valuable lessons from his previous marriage, Ramses now knows that actual communication with mutual respect and deep connection aren't things he will go without in the future. His journey in 'Love Is Blind' is finding someone who actually sees him and builds life on a foundation of honesty, trust, and eventually love. Through the show, he was hoping that he could finally find someone who would love him and be his partner.

Who was ‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 star Ramses Prashad married to?



Contestant Ramses Prashad of 'Love is Blind' Season 7 was free and open about being formerly married and naming the ex-wife, though. He even shared how their relationship just pretty much fell apart over time, the two growing distant from one another. According to Ramses, they started off well, but throughout the years, they somehow grew away from each other. It showed emotional distance and, consequently, a feeling of no longer being on the same page, hence their eventual separation.



Ramses views his marriage as a learning lesson. "My first marriage came to an end because, ultimately, we just grew in different directions, and it was what was best for both of us," he shared with Reality Tidbit.

Ramses was married once before ((Instagram/ @ramsesprashad)

'Love is Blind’ star Ramses Prashad admits being ‘vulnerable’ when in love

It is open-heartedness that has Ramses Prashad, as he's just very vulnerable when he's in love. He is not scared to open up to a person and give himself emotionally, he said, which for him does not come so easily. Being vulnerable is somehow very important for Ramses; it gives him something - a deep meaningful contact with a partner.



Openness he has not felt consistently appreciated or reciprocated in former relationships, he readily admits that he has been hurt, but he thinks it is the only way to find true lasting love. Now that he is in the 'Love Is Blind' pods looking for love, Ramses is trusting that this vulnerability will pay off and help him find the kind of relationship where both partners see and value each other for who they are.