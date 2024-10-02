'Love Is Blind' Season 7: Meet Taylor Klause, a brilliant mind with a link to Jeff Bezos

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Taylor Krause is a 30-year-old clean energy policy consultant. In the last couple of years, she has polished her skills while working as a scientist with a specialization in clean energy. Throughout her life, Taylor has conducted experiments, but she’s never faced anything quite like Netflix's dating show 'Love Is Blind.'

Talking of her career, Taylor was a member of a research team that received funding from none other than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. In February, she expressed excitement about the research project on her Instagram page.

"About a year ago I turned in my masters research on hydrogen. It’s absolutely wild to me to now be managing a team funded by the Bezos Earth Fund and Gates Breakthrough Energy to be a thought leader for the clean hydrogen industry’s multibillion-dollar policies. Thankful for this little molecule giving me big opportunities in the field I love," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Taylor Krause is also a DJ

Keeping aside her works in the scientific world, the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Taylor Krause is also a DJ. She manages to showcase her creative and artistic side through music. She continues to balance out her scientific pursuits alongside her passion for DJing.

As a DJ, Taylor gets the chance to travel all over the world. She has documented most of her trips on her Instagram page. Up until this moment, she has traveled to New York, Mexico, Switzerland, France, London, and Europe among many others. At the time of writing, she has over 1.8K followers on her Instagram account.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Taylor Krause seeks a long-lasting relationship like her parents

Lately, Taylor Krause has been in her self-growth era! The Netflix show contestant is focused on her personal development rather than her love life. Her main goal is to build her own empire before entering a serious relationship.

Taylor desires a relationship similar to her parents who have been happily married for over 35 years. This brilliant scientist is looking for a man with great traits like emotional intelligence, kindness, and intellectual curiosity. Speaking of her taste in men, she gets attracted to tall men with athletic physiques and hopes to find a partner who values her intelligence.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on October 2, on Netflix.