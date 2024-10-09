Hannah Jiles' antics raise major red flags on 'Love Is Blind'

'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles seems to be controlling her fiancé Nick Dorka's actions

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Hannah Jiles embarked on her quest to find love with a heart full of hope, initially portraying herself as a heartbroken victim seeking a soulmate. However, as the journey unfolded, her behavior shifted dramatically.

She picked Nick Dorka over Leo Braudy, labeling Leo as manipulative and painting herself as innocent. Hannah emerged as the true manipulator and villain. Hannah began to exert control over his life, dictating his choices and actions as soon as she and Nick stepped into the real world and moved in together.

Her manipulative tendencies became increasingly apparent, revealing a side of her that contradicted her earlier victim narrative. Taking out the trash was a small chore, but Hannah's commanding tone made it feel like a heavy burden exposing her bossy attitude.

What does 'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles do?

'Love Is Blind' star Hannah Jiles pursued a career in medical device sales after graduating from West Virginia University. Unfortunately, she had to leave her job for the Netflix show, ending up unemployed during filming. After the season wrapped, she turned to Cameo, offering personal texts for $2.99 and customized videos for $25.

Recently, Hannah's fiancé Nick Dorka made a disparaging remark about her work situation, which infuriated her. While he felt let down by Hannah's previous cruel comments, he didn't expect his joke about her unemployment to hit so hard, leaving her feeling hurt and frustrated.

'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka is definitely a spoiled rich boy

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Nick Dorka didn't spend a moment bragging about his wealth in the previous episodes. However, the latest episode exposed that Nick is actually 'rich' and spoiled. The reality star's parents pay his phone bill and he doesn't know about managing finance.

Despite running his own business, he still relies on others to handle his bills at age 28. Nick's fiancee Hannah Jiles is definitely more mature than him when it comes to finance. She has been paying her own bills since age 18. She also recently had a conversation with Nick if he was willing to split utilities and rent as they started living together.

Catch the drama of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 unfold in two new episodes on October 16 on Netflix