'Love Is Blind' under fire again as Tyler Francis drops a bombshell about his personal life

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' has come under scrutiny due to the identities of its cast over the last few seasons

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' has managed to gain a large viewership and admiration due to its novel concept of bringing strangers together. However, new bombshell revelations involving Tyler Francis have now raised plenty of eyebrows. The said contestant is believed to have hidden key details about his personal life from his fiancée Ashley Adionser.



Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser's relationship was one of the few connections that seemed stable enough on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. Fans soon discovered, however, that Tyler has three children, which he apparently did not tell Ashley or any of the other cast members before it was too late. Reddit users and a now-deleted TikTok from Tyler's ex suggest that he was involved in his children's lives until filming began for the show. His ex claims that he owes child support sums.

This has not only put Tyler's alleged deception under the spotlight but also concerns over Netflix's casting and vetting procedures. How much the network knew about the contestant's background remains unclear, but this might jeopardize the trust contestants place in Netflix before opening up to getting romantically involved with potential partners.

Other reality shows have made their vetting procedures tighter than ever in the past years; for Netflix, it should be a wake-up call, as their idea is to bring people together and build real connections, which is not possible amid such deceptions, on and off the screen.

'Love Is Blind' contestant Tyler Francis wants to fight for his love with Ashley Adionser

Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser's relationship on 'Love Is Blind' had been a rollercoaster of emotions, from instant connection to deepening love, which was later jolted with a shocking revelation. They are one of the standout couples of the season and even got the blessing of Ashley's father; though, his secret has thrown future plans into uncertainty.

Just a couple of weeks before their wedding, Tyler disclosed to Ashley that he had fathered three children, which came as a total shock, and she felt betrayed because they had always been so open about building a family together. "I feel like we had such great communication and I don’t understand how two weeks before our wedding you drop this kind of bomb," she said.

But Tyler was not ready to let go so soon. Taking responsibility for what happened, he seemed eager to regain Ashley's trust. "I will fight for us until you tell me to stop fighting," he promised.

The couple stands at a crossroads now. Tyler has shown a resolve to "fight" for their love, and only time will tell if this new chapter brings them closer or if the weight of withheld truths becomes too much for Ashley to bear.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser (@netflix)



Who is Tyler Francis's ex?

Tiana Gaskins is the ex of Tyler Francis. She says that Tyler has three children and that he was keeping those from Ashley Adionser during all of his 'Love Is Blind' taping. Tiana says that before filming, Tyler was a great father but by the time the show came around, he started to pull away.

She also announced that he owes her $30,000 as child support and hasn't been there for the children for many months. Her revelations are to cause deep concern over Tyler's honesty and intentions in his affair with Ashley on the show.