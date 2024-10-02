Why 'Love Is Blind' star Garrett Josemans may not have many animal-loving fans

Garrett Josemans likes spearfishing trips on weekends and expects to be in a long-term relationship by the end of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA: The seventh season of Netflix's popular dating experiment, 'Love Is Blind', is set to premiere soon, and one participant is already creating a buzz. Garrett Josemans, a 33-year-old quantum researcher, is on the hunt for love in an unexpected place

The popular dating show on Netflix showcases 29 people from Washington, DC, who are eager to date and get engaged without ever meeting. The teaser for 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 hints at drama and thrilling twists that are sure to captivate fans. Here's all you need to know about Garrett, a positive man who is seeking to branch out of his typical dating experience and try something new. Continue reading to hear more about the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 single, including his dating history, dealbreakers, relationship ambitions, and worries.

What does 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Garrett Josemans do for work?

Garrett, 33, works as a quantum physicist at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren and lives in Fredericksburg. He graduated from Longwood University with a bachelor's degree in physics and George Mason University with a master's. Garrett is a quantum physicist and the technical program manager for IonQ. Garrett oversaw the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division's Quantum Technologies Group.

He was enrolled in a PhD program at George Mason University after earning dual bachelor's degrees in mathematics and physics from Longwood University. In 2021, he was awarded a patent for a quantum device and was already working on another.

He started working at NSWCDD as a missile guidance researcher after earning his degree from Longwood University. He later transitioned into warfare analysis, specializing in electric weapon systems. During his rotation with Sly Fox Mission 19, Garrett led a team that developed and tested a method for identifying and neutralizing low-cost quadcopters.

Garrett previously conducted theoretical and experimental quantum mechanics research in areas including weak value amplification and the bunching of light quanta under the direction of one of the Navy's most prolific quantum physicists. Garrett wants to help create the first quantum-based sensor for the Navy.

As fascinating as Garrett's day job is his walk to the 'Love Is Blind' pods. While he's used to exploring new frontiers as a quantum physicist, this time he's stepping into uncharted personal territory. "I have not had any luck on the dating scene," Garrett admits, highlighting a challenge that many career-driven individuals can relate to.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Garrett Josemans is adventurous

In addition to managing a real estate investment company and a commercial cleaning business, Garrett enjoys spearfishing, freediving, and traveling on spearfishing trips throughout the year. This year, he wants to use a pole spear to shatter the current sheepshead world record. In his spare time, he manages his small businesses while traveling the world for spearfishing and freediving, from Virginia Beach to Costa Rica.

What is Garrett Josemans looking for in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

After years of prioritizing his career and weekend spearfishing trips, Garrett realized a change was needed. He noted, "I’ve worked myself into this corner where I don’t put any effort to meet women. His self-awareness prompted him to make a risky decision and sign up for the 'Love Is Blind' experiment in an attempt to find a fulfilling, long-term relationship. As a scientist, he's accustomed to approaching life with logic and reason.

Leading with his heart is a unique challenge that 'Love Is Blind' poses. The concept of the show, which prioritizes emotional bonds above physical appeal, is a great fit for Garrett's recently discovered dating style.

Garrett isn't merely searching for any partner. He's looking for someone who shares his ideals and way of life. His perfect companion? A self-assured, grounded, and outdoorsy lady. Garrett is prepared to take the biggest risk and ask her out if he finds her. Will Garrett find enduring love as a result of his newly awakened heart and scientific mind?

To find out if this quantum scientist can figure out the formula for love in the pods of 'Love Is Blind', Season 7, viewers will have to turn in to Netflix on October 2.