Who is Alexandra Byrd? Meet 'Love Is Blind' star who has serious boundary issues

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Alexandra Byrd is looking for a caring partner after establishing a thriving career

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Alexandra Byrd is a fashion producer from Baltimore, Maryland. The Netflix show contestant's journey hasn't been straightforward; it's been a winding path filled with challenges and frequent job changes until she ultimately secured her dream role in the fashion world.

Alexandra earned her degree in Fashion/Apparel Design from Virginia Commonwealth University. According to her LinkedIn, she started her career as an executive assistant at StarNews Mobile in Los Angeles, California. She later moved to Washington DC and bagged the part-time role as a Sales and Marketing Coordinator. Additionally, she worked as a bartender at Rosebar Lounge. However, Alexandra's life changed after she joined the apparel and accessories retail company, Hanifa, as a production manager in 2019, working at the firm for the last five years. She has been thriving in her career while enjoying life, traveling, and partying with her friends

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Alexandra Byrd is a fashion producer (Instagram/@prettylilbyrdie)

What is 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Alexandra Byrd looking for in her partner?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Alexandra Byrd previously had a dramatic heartbreak but remains hopeful about finding her soulmate. She is ready to embrace a connection that truly resonates with romance, but she is determined not to repeat past mistakes and will be very selective in her search for a partner

She is looking for a 'tall and fine' gentleman who approaches life with compassion and confidence. Alexandra seeks a caring partner who not only respects her boundaries but also embodies loyalty, ready to build a connection grounded in trust and understanding.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Alexandra Byrd is looking for a faithful partner (Instagram/@prettylilbyrdie)

Alexandra Byrd is 'terrified' for 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 debut

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Alexandra Byrd is quite terrified for her journey of finding a potential partner in the pods. She's seemingly afraid of being heartbroken again. She has been in two long-term relationships in the past, but her exes did not handle her heart with care

Alexandra's past breakups were quite heartbreaking as one of her exes wasn't honest about his sexual orientation, while another was unfaithful. She has shared in her Netflix bio, "In the past, I have been attracted to what was good for me and didn’t have any boundaries. Ultimately, I dated people who didn't care about my well-being."

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Alexandra Byrd is afraid of being heartbroken again (Instagram/@prettylilbyrdie)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.