'Love Is Blind' Season 7: Meet lawyer Marissa George espousing some controversial views

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Marissa George is well-known for her efforts to raise awareness about genocides in Palestine

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: Marissa George, one of the contestants ready to appear on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is a 32-year-old lawyer. In May 2024, she graduated from law school. Marissa isn't afraid of voicing her opinions, in November 2023, she took to her Instagram Story to raise awareness about the war in Palestine.

"Silence is violence! Everyone needs to raise awareness about the genocides in Palestine, Sudan, the Congo, and other places around the world. If you remain silent and uninformed, you contribute to the problem. Recognize that your taxes support violence/the death of millions," she started by writing.

The Baltimore native added, "Understand the American privilege of being able to ignore the atrocities. We need to challenge the direct support our administration is providing to Israel's actions and consider the implications for our own country. Silence is complicity, it's time to open your eyes and take action."

"We can no longer use the excuse of "we didn't know it was happening." Everything you need to know is in your hands," she concluded.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Marissa George is a Navy veteran

Before pursuing a career in law, Marissa George spent a total of seven years in the Navy, an experience that she cherishes. She has often expressed pride in her military service. “That experience is the thing I’m most proud of,” she shared.

In September 2018, the Netflix show contestant bid adieu to her Navy life and shared her heartfelt thoughts on her last deployment through a social media post. "My last Sea & Anchor as OOD. My heart aches a bit knowing this was my final underway in the Navy," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Marissa George seeks an empathetic partner

Marissa George, a recent law graduate, is eager to begin a new phase in her life, hoping to find her future husband on the Netflix's social experiment show. She wants her life partner to be intelligent as well as empathetic.

In the last couple of years, Marissa has been in a few romantic relationships but she's yet to find her ideal partner. Reflecting on her past romances, she stated that men frequently take a longer time to realize whether they are ready for commitment or not. Additionally, she also mentioned that men tend to fall for her looks, however, she is looking for someone who will make efforts to truly understand her.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on October 2, only on Netflix.