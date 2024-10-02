'Love Is Blind' Season 7: Leo Braudy set to run family empire that spans generations

Successful and elegant, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Leo Braudy spends his days operating his family's burgeoning art trading business

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: When 'Love Is Blind' returns for a new season, a new group of singles will embark on a journey to find love by following their hearts. On October 2, the worldwide dating experiment that has brought soulmates together sight unseen since 2020 returns for Season 7 in Washington, DC, where viewers will meet Zachary Leo Braudy.

Growing his family's art company is Leo's primary focus as an art dealer. The 31-year-old enjoys yoga and meditation in his free time.

Leo teaches people about art, including advice on how to ship, how art influences place design and other art-related topics.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Leo Braudy's family set up a fine art scene in DC

Leo is an American art advisor and dealer born in Washington, DC, on April 8, 1993. He was born into a Jewish household and raised in Alexandria, Virginia.

He is the grandson of art dealers Ethel and Arthur Furman, who founded Ethel A Furman & Associates (now Capital Art Advisory). Leo completed his high school education at Rollins College in Florida and St Stephens & St Agnes High School in Virginia.

The fine art market was quite different from what it is today when Ethel and Arthur, collectors and dealers of great art, relocated to Washington, DC, from Philadelphia in 1967. The business was done with a handshake deal over one or two cocktails in the past when it was less established and more domestic.

Ethel and Arthur saw a vacuum in the DC art scene, there were no high-end art consulting services available, at least not of the type that could be found in more established collector communities like Palm Beach (where they wintered) and New York (where they frequently traveled for business). Leading collectors in DC had little assistance in creating or maintaining their collections.

Arthur and Ethel decided to fill this gap. The two advised governments, businesses, museums, galleries, and many private individuals by combining their enthusiasm, knowledge, and extensive network.

In 1970, they founded Ethel A Furman & Associates, one of the earliest art consultancy businesses in the Washington, DC, region. Their notoriety and power increased along with the growth of the art industry.

As a result of their achievement, Ethel and Arthur gave a large portion of their collection to colleges and museums across the globe. The business that Ethel and Arthur started is still the top art advice agency in the Washington, DC, region, carrying on their heritage.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 art dealer Leo Braudy took over the family business empire

From an early age, Leo's love for the arts was apparent as he helped out with the family company, which he eventually took over in 2015. Though Ethel and Arthur are sadly no longer with us, Leo proudly continues his family's tradition.

Under his direction, the business relocated to New York City, where it is now thriving and providing advice to customers both domestically and abroad. Leo frequently gives talks on the buying, selling, and collection management aspects of the art industry in addition to attending significant art fairs.

He is now working on a book on these subjects and hopes to publish shortly. To better represent the company's origins in the Washington, DC region, Leo renamed the business to Capital Art Advisory.

Leo is dedicated to giving his clients in the Washington, DC, region individualized care, even though he serves clients in New York and across the world. Leo is just as dedicated in promoting the arts through local mentorship and charity as Ethel and Arthur were.

He assumed leadership of Capital Art Advisory, his family's firm, in 2015. The business offered a variety of sculptures and paintings by Bulgarian artist Stephen Sacklarian for sale in 2018.

Leo is aware that art is both revolutionary and evolutionary at times. CAA is a top partner for obtaining the greatest items at the best costs since it comprehends the art business and its constantly shifting connections and trends.

The art world has experienced the greatest value appreciation in contemporary history. Due to this, astute investors now include artwork as a sizable component of their asset portfolios.

According to industry data, this is the start of an incredible opportunity to enter the art business. Numerous variables, including the state of the world economy, the rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals, and the growing popularity of alternative investments, are responsible for these developments.

CAA assists institutions and clients in creating collections that beat more conventional markets in the long run and increase in value. To do this, a methodical strategy that includes trend analysis, quantitative pricing studies, and a typical finance-style spreadsheet-level structure is needed.

Leo started giving collectors advice on blue-chip NFTs recently. Selecting Capital Art Advisory gives you access to three generations of art expertise, as well as a profound comprehension of how the past influences the present.

What is Leo Braudy looking for in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Leo, who is intelligent and successful, manages his family's expanding art trading company during the day. However, Leo enjoys connecting with his spiritual side after work.

He declares, "I’m really into yoga and meditating. I have a real crunchy part to me which people don’t often see day-to-day."

His ideal mate would be someone he clicks on a similar level; it would be even better if she found his ridiculous jokes funny. In normal life, Leo is drawn to "girly girls," but he's letting the experiment have its way with him and letting go of his typical type.

He'll do anything to meet someone who appreciates a deep connection, as opposed to the cycle of bars, dating apps, and quick dates he's been locked in.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on Netflix on October 2.