'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Rob Warne torn as Natalie Mordovtseva makes her play

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 premiere hinted that some couples might be on the show for ulterior motives rather than to fix their relationships. While Florian Sukaj's attempt to make a move on Ariela Weinberg was clear, he wasn’t the only one. Natalie Mordovtseva also seemed to set her sights on Rob Warne. During a conversation with Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Rob's partner, Sophie Sierra, shared that Natalie had been touching Rob’s arm while talking to him, clearly making an advance. Sophie, understandably upset, was supported by Julia, who also expressed frustration over the situation.

For viewers, this wasn’t exactly surprising, given Natalie isn’t in a committed relationship with Josh Weinstein, making her presence on the show questionable. While Rob’s reaction wasn’t immediately clear, he likely let it slide, staying true to his laid-back nature. However, this raises concerns about whether Rob will be able to resist Natalie’s advances and stay focused on his relationship with Sophie. Rob has previously been accused of cheating and talking to other women online while with Sophie, leaving the possibility that he might reciprocate Natalie’s gestures. On the other hand, Rob might be cautious of Sophie’s watchful eye and decide to ignore the situation entirely.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Natalie Mordovtseva makes a move on Rob Warne (Instagram/@nataliemordovtseva)

Josh Weinstein has shown an interest in Sophie Sierra

In a sneak peek of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2, Sophie Sierra opens up about receiving Instagram messages from Josh, which began innocently enough as friendly chats. However, things took a turn when Josh began responding to her body pictures and gym posts with fire emojis. Curious about his intentions, Sophie decided to test him by liking one of his emoji-filled messages.

Josh then took things a step further by inviting Sophie to join him on a flight to Las Vegas. This move sparks speculation that Josh, sensing Natalie might leave him due to unresolved issues on the show, could be trying to form a new connection to secure his place in the reality TV spotlight.

Josh Weinstein has allegedly been texting Sophie Sierra on Instagram (@tlc)

Rob Warne and Josh Weinstein are currently vacationing together

While both Josh and Natalie are trying to make moves on different partners, it seems this hasn't affected Josh's friendship with Rob. The '90 Day: The Last Resort' star also noted that Josh is a "player" and wasn't affected by his advances on Sophie. The two are currently vacationing together in Australia, along with Jamal Menzies. Rob, who enjoys being single, has been sharing updates from his trip, showing off his time in Sydney and Melbourne with his friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90 Day Bad Boys (@90daybadboys)

Are Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra still together?

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra are staying tight-lipped about their relationship status ahead of the '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 premiere. However, their social media activities reveal that they are no longer together. For over a year, neither has posted about the other on social media.

Earlier this year, an insider told In Touch that Rob and Sophie had separated after a year of marriage, though they hadn’t filed for divorce yet. “They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” the source revealed. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra may not reconcile their romance in '90 Day: The Last Resort' (YouTube/@tlc)

