'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are perfect for 'I Love a Mama’s Boy'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Brandon Gibbs prioritizes mom Betty's opinions over his wife Julia Trubkina

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina might be perfect for TLC's popular show 'I Love a Mama’s Boy' as Brandon is truly a mama's boy in real life. Brandon shares a very close and special bond with his mother Betty. Brandon often puts his mother Betty's priorities and needs over his partner Julia's.

For those living under a rock, 'I Love a Mama's Boy' is a TLC program that revolves around women who feel their relationships have begun to be jeopardized due to their boyfriends' mothers. Throughout the show '90 Day Fiance', the fans have seen the closely-knit bond shared by Brandon and his mother Betty.

Brandon has the constant urge to seek permission from his mother before making any decision about his life. He even reached out to his mother Betty to get her validation first before making the big decision to marry Julia.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are fit for TLC's 'I Love a Mama’s Boy' (Instagram/@brandongibbs92)

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina's 'marital issues' surface in '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2

In the second season of '90 Day: The Last Resort', Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina who previously appeared in '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 7 will be seen trying to sort out their marital issues.

During their three-week retreat, Brandon and Julia will navigate through the problems in their marriage. In a scene from the show's trailer, Brandon and Julia are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to having kids.

On the other hand, Julia who originally hails from Russia has been feeling homesick while residing in the United States with her husband Brandon, and his mother Betty. In the show, the pair will get some help from professional therapists and counselors to save their marriage.

“We have issues, and through the process, I feel like we found even more issues,” Brandon admitted in the trailer of the show. In another scene, Julia stated that she was “crying like a baby in [her] room” during the retreat.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina's 'marital issues' surface in '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 (Instagram/@brandongibbs92)

When did '90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina get married?

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina tied the knot in April 2020. Since getting married, these two lovebirds have gone through several challenges in their relationship. The couple moved into a new house in 2022.

In one of his latest Instagram posts, Brandon joked about tolerating his wife Julia. "Fourth country together and still tolerating each other! Now that's love," he wrote in the caption of the post.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina got married in 2020 (Instagram/@brandongibbs92)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 premieres on December 2, 2024, at 8 pm ET only on TLC.