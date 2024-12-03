Which ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couples are still together? A look at the couples still going strong

With a mix of old and new couples, 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 is set to premiere on Monday, December 2, 2024

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 is here, bringing even more drama and emotional breakthroughs as six couples strive to repair their relationships. For some couples, the love stories remained strong after therapy, while others couldn't survive the trials they faced.

Let’s find out who the lucky couples are and who couldn’t make it.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo: Not Together

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's relationship was always marked with ups and downs, largely due to their intimacy issues and constant fights. While Gino struggled to keep up with Jasmine's fiery temper, she, in turn, felt unappreciated due to his controlling behavior and emotional dissatisfaction.

Things took a dramatic turn when rumors surfaced that Jasmine had an affair with a man named Matt Branis toward the end of 2023. After it was rumored that Gino kicked Jasmine out, she moved in with Matt in Detroit, while Gino was spotted filming 'The Single Life'.

Fans root for Gino amid his rumored split from Jasmine (Instagram/@ginopalazzolo)

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj: Still Together

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, married in 2020, went through some major marital setbacks, including Florian's affair and refusal to attend therapy. Stacey had grown increasingly concerned about Florian's partying habits and lack of support, particularly following her emergency kidney surgery in early 2024.

However, the couple worked out their issues. The on-show therapy sessions helped them communicate better, and they remained together. Florian even wished Stacey and her twin sister Darcey a happy birthday on social media in September 2024, proving they are in a better place now.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 couple Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj (TLC)

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein: Still Together

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein had a rocky relationship largely due to her unresolved issues with her ex-husband Mike Youngquist, and her desire for a more serious commitment. Josh held back throughout their relationship because Natalie was still married to Mike, creating ongoing tension. Despite this, the couple attempted to reconcile and even attended therapy together.

Recently, Natalie shared a photo with Josh as they attended an event for his company, Preview Models. It appears the two are still together, but their relationship is moving quite slowly.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 couple Natalie Mordovtseva Josh Weinstein (TLC)

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs: Still Together

Issues surrounding children and Brandon Gibbs' concerns about Julia Trubkina wanting to work as a go-go dancer led to significant disagreements in their relationship.

Strained, they did seek to bridge the gap through therapy. It would appear that whatever issues they had, they have resolved because lately, they just got back from a month-long vacation to 10 countries and posted on social media. With all that said, Julia and Brandon are still together, doing quite well, and working out to keep their marriage strong.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Brandon Gibbs tells his parents that Julia Trubkina broke his trust (TLC)

Rob Warne & Sophie Sierra: Not Together

Rob and Sophie sought therapy due to serious trust issues in their marriage, which were a result of Rob's online cheating with several women. The therapy did little to help them as the couple decided to separate after filming. Sophie has since been linked to 'Bachelorette' alum Chad Johnson, while Rob reportedly sparked a connection with Jennifer Tarazona while filming a new spin-off. Their marriage has officially ended, and both have moved on with their lives.

'90 Day Fiance' Season 10 couple Sophie Sierra and Robert Warne met online (Instagram/@robwarne)

Ariela Weinberg & Biniyam Shibre: Not Together

Ariela and Biniyam's relationship was always unstable since their priorities were different. When Biniyam went to Las Vegas, he spent more time with friends, which made Ariela feel like she was being neglected. Early in 2024, a video of Biniyam kissing another woman surfaced, proving rumors of his infidelity.

Even though they tried to make it work for their son Avi, they could not put their differences aside. By the time they filmed 'The Last Resort', they were already separated for four months, and their split seemed to be permanent.