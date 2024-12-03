Why Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra are nowhere near making it to the altar on '90 Day: The Last Resort'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Rob Warne was caught being intimate with Jeniffer Tarazona in Mexico

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 will showcase Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's tumultuous relationship, with plenty to unpack. Recently, Rob made headlines for allegedly hooking up with one of his '90 Day Fiance' co-stars. The rumor spread while filming inside the '90 Day House' in Mexico, where Rob and Jeniffer Tarazona were caught being intimate in the pool, away from the cameras.

According to Shabooty, Sophie is aware of Rob's romance and is reportedly displeased, even privately calling him "a dog." While Rob and Jeniffer have dated, it's unclear if they are still together, especially with Rob now appearing on '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 with Sophie. It appears Rob is trying to give his connection with Sophie another shot, but his history of cheating with multiple women, including Jeniffer, looms over their relationship. Sophie even struggles with comparing herself to the women Rob shows interest in. The couple also faces a 10-year age gap, with Sophie being the younger of the two. Despite being 33 years old, Rob appears reluctant to commit. It seems unlikely that Rob and Sophie will say "I do," at the altar, but if they do, it might just be for another season of the 90 Day franchise.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 star Rob Warne was dating Jeniffer Tarazona (Instagram/@robwarne)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein allegedly 'DMing' Sophie Sierra on Instagram

In a preview clip from '90 Day: The Last Resort' Episode 1, Sophie reveals that Josh Weinstein has been "DMing me on Instagram." Sophie explains that Josh initially reached out as a friend but soon started sending fire emojis on her body pictures and gym Instagram Stories.

She further reveals that after liking one of his emojis, Josh invited her to join him on a flight to Las Vegas. Rob dropped a surprising detail, revealing that, according to the show’s timeline, he and Sophie had just gotten married on '90 Day Fiance' Season 10 when Josh sent these messages.

Interestingly, Josh already has a connection with Natalie Mordovtseva, but with things likely not working out between them, it appears that Josh is now seeking a new fling to extend his time in the reality TV spotlight.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Josh Weinstein has been "DMing" Sophie Sierra on Instagram (Instagram/@sophiesierra98)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Sophie Sierra opens up about her relationship status on Instagram

In early November 2024, Sophie was spotted having a dinner date in Los Angeles, accompanied by one of her dogs. Around the same time, she subtly hinted at her relationship status by sharing an Instagram Reel from @Loseitwithnat.

The video showed an influencer enjoying a peaceful walk, accompanied by a caption about her routine, including hitting the gym six times a week, and embracing her “staying celibate era.” This was likely Sophie's way of subtly confirming that she is not only single but also not looking to date anyone at the moment.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Sophie Sierra is likely single at the moment (TLC)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Rob Warne prefers the single-life

It’s no secret that '90 Day: The Last Resort' star Rob enjoys being single, frequently cheating on Sophie despite being in a committed relationship with her. Interestingly, while Sophie informed Rob about the DMs she received from Josh, it seems Rob has also been chatting with multiple women. It’s likely their marriage didn’t last on the TLC show. More notably, Rob is currently in Australia with Jamal Menzies and Josh.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Rob Warne is currently vacationing in Australia (Instagram/ @robwarne)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 debuts on Monday, December 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC