'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Ariela’s red flags surface amid Biniyam Shibre's cheating rumors

The premiere episode of '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 exposed the deep-rooted complexities in Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre's relationship. While accusations of cheating are directed at Biniyam, Ariela appears equally accountable for their struggles. In the Monday, December 2 episode, Ariela was visibly emotional as she revealed that she and Biniyam were joining the 90 Day house separately, confirming they are no longer living together.

Ariela accused Biniyam of cheating, citing his frequent partying and late nights. However, her controlling behavior also came to light. She had taken control of all his social media accounts, emails, and passwords, restricting his access. This extreme control may have explained why Biniyam sought freedom by going out often. While Ariela framed Biniyam's actions as a betrayal, her behavior raised red flags of its own.

Interestingly, Ariela claimed Biniyam has been unfaithful since the beginning of their relationship. Despite this, she chose to have a child with him, raising questions about her motives which were likely driven by hope or as a way to keep him tied to her. Adding to the tension, it also seems Ariela joined '90 Day: The Last Resort' more to expose Biniyam than to work on their relationship, a sentiment echoed by the therapist during their sessions. Ultimately, while Biniyam's actions are concerning, Ariela's controlling behavior adds its complications, making their dynamic equally troubling.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam arrived separately (Instagram/@arieladanielle)

Ariela lives in Ethiopia with her and Biniyam's son, Aviel

An eyebrow-raising detail about Ariela and Biniyam's current relationship dynamic is that they are not living together. While Biniyam, originally from Ethiopia, is currently residing in Las Vegas, Ariela revealed she is living in Ethiopia with their son, Aviel. The pair reportedly moved there when she was six months pregnant. However, she moved back to the U.S. after their son was born.

Ariela Weinberg was living in Ethiopia with her son, Aviel while Biniyam Shibre was in Las Vegas (Instagram/@arieladanielle)

Did Biniyam cheat on Ariela?

Biniyam and Ariela have not openly discussed their split, but in February, the Instagram account @90dayfianceupdate shared screenshots from a video showing Biniyam appearing to kiss an unidentified woman. This sparked rumors that she might be Biniyam's new girlfriend, following months of speculation about trouble in his marriage with Ariela. Biniyam has previously been accused of using Ariela for a green card.

Who Is Ariela Weinberg's new boyfriend?

Since her split from Biniyam, Ariela has been linked to several men, including her ex-husband, Leandro Fosque. During an Instagram Live, she appeared with a younger man named Aramis, whom she introduced as a friend and described as a “beautiful Ethiopian person.” In September 2024, Ariela traveled to Ecuador, sharing several Instagram photos from the trip and expressing gratitude to her “great guide,” Raul Nomada, a cast member from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Ariela Weinberg was spotted with Raul Nomada (Instagram/@arieladanielle)

