'90 Day: The Last Resort': Why it's time to say goodbye to these two couples

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 will feature five couples navigating their relationship drama

'90 Day: The Last Resort' is returning for Season 2 with more couples working on their relationships after facing challenges like infidelity, miscommunications, cultural differences, and more. While some of the couples genuinely want their romance to work, two pairs seem to be more interested in being on the TLC show itself: Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, as well as Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra.

Gino and Jasmine have been stuck on the same problem for the last few seasons of the '90 Day' franchise, still unable to find a solution. The couple will once again face the same relationship drama, with Gino asking Jasmine to sleep in the same bed, only for her to deny him once more. The couple also realizes that they've reached a point in their relationship where splitting up may be the only option if they want to find true happiness. Meanwhile, Rob and Sophie are another dysfunctional couple who should have left the franchise a long time ago. Rob has cheated on his wife, but instead of filing for divorce, Sophie opted to stay with him. The duo has major trust issues in their toxic relationship. They struggle with basic communication skills and are expected to not make it to the recommitment ceremony.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' trailer teases tension between the TLC show couples

'90 Day: The Last Resort' trailer offers an explosive glimpse into the relationship drama of Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, as well as Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's relationship drama, teasing that the TLC show could have been great without these two couples. The couples were seen in tears, still struggling to navigate their past drama.

Jasmine and Gino faced ongoing struggles with intimacy and conflict. Jasmine felt that Gino was controlling her, while Gino grew increasingly worn out from their constant arguments. Meanwhile, Rob and Sophie tried to work on their emotionally distant relationship. Rob confessed to feeling exhausted from bearing the brunt of their relationship problems.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' trailer teases tension between the TLC show couples (YouTube/@tlc)

How did Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda meet?

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda met online on a sugar baby website during the Covid-19 pandemic. The duo soon sparked romance and got engaged in 'Before the 90 Days' Season 5, and exchanged vows in June 2023. The couple's journey has been filled with multiple ups and downs with the duo often arguing over minor issues, and showing a complete lack of trust.

Gino often felt disrespected by Jasmine's comments, while Jasmine felt unappreciated by Gino. They eventually parted ways in 2024 and moved on with new partners. While Gino is still to reveal his girlfriend, Jasmine has made her relationship with Matt Branis official.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda met online (Instagram/@gpalazz2)

Will Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra reconcile their romance in '90 Day: The Last Resort'?

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra have been trying to work on their relationship in '90 Day: The Last Resort', but they are expected to split after the TLC show. Rob has recently tried to convince viewers that he genuinely wants to be with Sophie, sharing in his Instagram Stories, "Being married always meant the world to me, and doing everything I could to make it work was important."

He was notably willing to take 'advantage of the opportunity' to give everything to work on his turbulent marriage. He added, "So, all of the talk about doing it for a check is very dismissive to the reality that marriage IS worth fighting for and only those who truly respect is can understand why we would show up for each other even after all of the issues."

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra may not reconcile their romance in '90 Day: The Last Resort' (YouTube/@tlc)

'90 Day: The Last Resort' will premiere on Monday, December 2 at 8 pm ET on TLC.