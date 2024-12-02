‘90 Day Fiance’: Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj’s marriage tested as challenges mount

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj's relationship has been tumultuous, with Stacey feeling a 'lack of support' in her love life

'90 Day Fiancé' stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj, also featured in the sequel series 'Darcey & Stacey', are still together but continue to face challenges in their marriage. The couple has had their share of good times and rough patches during their nine years of marriage. A big trust issue came up in Season 1 when Florian got caught in a cheating scandal. According to Stacey, all these challenges have only made their relationship stronger with each passing day, and as a result, she wouldn't change a thing about her life.

Stacey has expressed frustration with Florian's party lifestyle and felt unsupported during a recent health scare, as he wasn't there for her in the way she needed. Florian has traditionally been skeptical of therapy but now has agreed to appear on '90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 as a means of saving the marriage. The couple got married in private in April 2020. Later, in November 2022, they had a big celebration with friends and family. Florian likes to post photos of them on Instagram. It shows that no matter what, they are meant to be together.

With Stacey's growing frustrations and Florian's reluctance to change certain behaviors, their future as a couple remains uncertain. However, their appearance on '90 Day: The Last Resort' indicates they are still willing to work on their relationship.

90 Day: The Last Resort's Stacey Silva says that Florian's infidelity made their relationship 'stronger'

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Stacey Silva shared how her husband Florian Sukaj's past infidelity ultimately made their relationship stronger. The incident, which took place just before their April 2020 wedding, was documented in 'Darcey & Stacey' Season 1. Florian was found to have kissed another woman, which he admitted after Stacey confronted him with evidence, including a video of him in bed with another woman. When Stacey found out he cheated, she was heartbroken and mad. She even wondered if getting married so quickly was a mistake.

In an interview, however, Stacey later claimed that it had brought them closer together. She said, "That was the past, and I feel like we've moved on. If anything, it made us stronger." Though Stacey acknowledged the heartache it caused, their love pulled them even closer together. According to Stacey, Florian has since "really, really stepped up" and demonstrated the qualities that made her fall in love with him in the first place.



'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Stacey Silva shared how her husband Florian Sukaj's past infidelity ultimately made their relationship stronger (TLC)

How many kids does ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ star Stacey have?

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Stacey Silva has two sons, Mateo Vasic and Parker Vasic, with her ex-husband Goran Vasic. While her twin sister Darcey often features her daughters on their spinoff show 'Darcey & Stacey', Stacey has kept her sons mostly out of the spotlight.

Mateo and Parker are now grown, with Mateo recently turning 20. To celebrate, Stacey shared never-before-seen family photos. The aspiring writer is close to his mother, despite having spent a lot of time with his father, Goran. Viewers have also praised Stacey for successfully keeping her boys close while building her new life with her husband, Florian Sukaj.